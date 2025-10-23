The Rada has established new parking rules for drivers with children under three years old

$41.760.01
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
09:45 AM • 3816 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 3844 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
07:25 AM • 12146 views
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey bandPhoto
07:22 AM • 14554 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
07:21 AM • 21971 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhoto
06:59 AM • 13887 views
Hourly power outage schedules today in 12 regions - minister
06:36 AM • 13413 views
EU adopts 19th package of sanctions against Russia: what it entails
October 22, 10:55 PM • 20931 views
Trump explained why it is difficult to transfer Tomahawk missiles to UkraineVideo
October 22, 10:05 PM • 30962 views
US President canceled meeting with Putin and commented on sanctions against RussiaVideo
Popular news
General Motors created a budget electric car for $5600PhotoOctober 23, 12:29 AM • 17048 views
Russia legalizes seizure of "ownerless property" in occupied territories of UkraineOctober 23, 01:11 AM • 20053 views
Explosions at a plant in Russia's Chelyabinsk region: dead and wounded reportedOctober 23, 01:30 AM • 18427 views
State of emergency declared in PeruVideoOctober 23, 03:07 AM • 17857 views
Trains delayed and rerouted after Russian attack in Sumy region: detailsPhoto05:57 AM • 10880 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?10:10 AM • 822 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
09:45 AM • 3842 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhoto07:21 AM • 21978 views
Russian oil supplies to India expected to be close to zero after US sanctions06:17 AM • 4178 views
NABUgate case: detectives forbade lawyers who were wiretapped from disclosing information to the mediaPhoto
Exclusive
October 22, 04:59 PM • 51422 views
The Rada has established new parking rules for drivers with children under three years old

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1300 views

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a law that obliges parking owners to allocate at least 5% of spaces for vehicles carrying children under three years of age. These spaces will be marked with special signs or markings.

The Rada has established new parking rules for drivers with children under three years old

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law (reg. №12437) that provides for the creation of special parking spaces for cars transporting children under the age of three. Parking owners must allocate at least 5% of spaces for such drivers, writes UNN.

Details

The document provides for the creation of special parking spaces for vehicles driven by drivers transporting children under the age of three and having a corresponding identification mark on the car.

Owners of specially equipped or designated parking lots are obliged to allocate at least 5% of spaces for such vehicles, but at least one space in each lot.

Such places must be marked with special road signs or markings indicating their purpose.

UAH 50,000 upon childbirth: Rada adopted the bill as a basis19.08.25, 14:42 • 4082 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyPoliticsAuto
Verkhovna Rada