The Rada has established new parking rules for drivers with children under three years old

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law (reg. №12437) that provides for the creation of special parking spaces for cars transporting children under the age of three. Parking owners must allocate at least 5% of spaces for such drivers, writes UNN.

Details

The document provides for the creation of special parking spaces for vehicles driven by drivers transporting children under the age of three and having a corresponding identification mark on the car.

Owners of specially equipped or designated parking lots are obliged to allocate at least 5% of spaces for such vehicles, but at least one space in each lot.

Such places must be marked with special road signs or markings indicating their purpose.

