UAH 50,000 upon childbirth: Rada adopted the bill as a basis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading a bill to increase the one-time assistance upon childbirth to UAH 50,000. Additional support is also envisaged for pregnant women without work experience and parents returning to work.

Details

The Rada voted for No. 13532 – a system of support for families during the period before and after childbirth. "For" - 290

- Zheleznyak reported.

According to the bill, it is planned to introduce new types of assistance for children:

  • assistance for childcare "eYasla" - reimbursement of the cost of childcare services provided by preschool educational institutions;
    • one-time cash assistance for first-grade students "Schoolchild's Package" - one-time cash assistance paid for the purchase of necessary school supplies (stationery), books, children's clothing and footwear to meet basic needs in the educational process.

      The "Baby Package" assistance is also retained, however, if previously the set could only be received after the child's birth, now it can be ordered from the 36th week of pregnancy.

      If one of the parents returned to work after the child turned 1 year old - they can receive compensation for kindergarten (approximately up to 8000 hryvnias monthly). Or the state will pay the Single Social Contribution (SSC) for the parent who stays at home with the child after one year, so that the insurance record for pension is not lost.

      In addition, other types of assistance will be established:

      • during pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum period in order of priority depending on the stages of the life cycle;
        • during childcare - assistance for childcare until the child reaches one year of age;
          • assistance for child adoption;
            • assistance for children under guardianship or custody;
              • assistance for children of single mothers.

                According to the bill, the issuance of one-time in-kind assistance "baby package" to the recipient is carried out at a healthcare institution.

                In the absence of a "Baby Package" in a healthcare institution, its issuance is carried out by the relevant executive bodies of local councils within 30 days from the child's birth on the basis of a written application from the recipient.

                Women who have given birth and are not insured in the system of compulsory state social insurance will receive the right to state assistance due to pregnancy and childbirth, the amount of which will be determined by the Cabinet of Ministers.

                The draft law also provides for assistance in the amount of 50 thousand hryvnias for the birth of the first and each subsequent child. Previously, the amount of such assistance was 41 thousand 280 hryvnias.

                Assistance to parents at the birth of a child is assigned on the basis of the child's birth certificate.

                If the child's mother was assigned assistance due to pregnancy and childbirth, assistance at the child's birth is assigned without submitting documents.

                Assistance at the birth of a child is assigned provided that the application for its assignment was received no later than 12 months from the child's birth. In case of a stillbirth, assistance at the child's birth is not assigned.

                In addition, assistance will not be paid if:

                • deprivation of the recipient's parental rights;
                  • removal of the child from the recipient without deprivation of parental rights;
                    • temporary placement of the child for full state support;
                      • termination of guardianship or release of the guardian from his powers regarding a specific child.

                        Recall

                        The Cabinet of Ministers approved a bill that provides for an increase in the one-time assistance for childbirth to 50 thousand hryvnias, as well as an increase in financial support for pregnant women without work experience and the introduction of additional assistance for parents who return to work after the child's first year.

                        Marinka