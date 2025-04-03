Minerals deal: American minister announced a possible visit of the Ukrainian delegation to the USA

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 9780 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Minerals deal: American minister announced a possible visit of the Ukrainian delegation to the USA

Kyiv • UNN

 5750 views

A Ukrainian delegation may come to the USA this week to discuss an agreement on minerals. The agreement is important for the American and Ukrainian people.

Minerals deal: American minister announced a possible visit of the Ukrainian delegation to the USA

The Ukrainian delegation may arrive in the USA at the end of this week or at the beginning of next week to discuss the agreement on mineral resources. This opinion was expressed by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Well, we have an agreement with Ukraine that is coming up… I think we may have a team from Ukraine coming to us at the end of this week or the beginning of next week… I think the Ukrainians have hired a lawyer.

- said Bessent.

Bessent stated that the United States believes that the agreement on mineral resources is very important for the American and Ukrainian people and for the peace process.

Addition

Ukraine received a new version of the agreement on mineral resources from the USA.

According to media reports, Ukraine insisted on amending the draft agreement on minerals with the United States. Ukraine was concerned about US control over investments and the requirement to repay aid. 

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine will not recognize military aid as debt.

UNN sources reported that Ukraine and America held the first long conversation regarding the draft agreement on minerals, which was proposed by the USA.

Later, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiha, announced that one round of consultations with the USA had already taken place regarding the agreement. And that the Ukrainian side will work with the American side to reach a mutually acceptable text for signing the agreement.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the issue of Ukraine's accession to NATO is not and was not in the agreement on mineral resources with the USA.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyNews of the World
Andrii Sybiha
Scott Bessent
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
