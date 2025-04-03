Minerals deal: American minister announced a possible visit of the Ukrainian delegation to the USA
Kyiv • UNN
A Ukrainian delegation may come to the USA this week to discuss an agreement on minerals. The agreement is important for the American and Ukrainian people.
The Ukrainian delegation may arrive in the USA at the end of this week or at the beginning of next week to discuss the agreement on mineral resources. This opinion was expressed by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Bloomberg, reports UNN.
Well, we have an agreement with Ukraine that is coming up… I think we may have a team from Ukraine coming to us at the end of this week or the beginning of next week… I think the Ukrainians have hired a lawyer.
Bessent stated that the United States believes that the agreement on mineral resources is very important for the American and Ukrainian people and for the peace process.
Ukraine received a new version of the agreement on mineral resources from the USA.
According to media reports, Ukraine insisted on amending the draft agreement on minerals with the United States. Ukraine was concerned about US control over investments and the requirement to repay aid.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine will not recognize military aid as debt.
UNN sources reported that Ukraine and America held the first long conversation regarding the draft agreement on minerals, which was proposed by the USA.
Later, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiha, announced that one round of consultations with the USA had already taken place regarding the agreement. And that the Ukrainian side will work with the American side to reach a mutually acceptable text for signing the agreement.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the issue of Ukraine's accession to NATO is not and was not in the agreement on mineral resources with the USA.