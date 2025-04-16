US Pressures Countries to Sever Trade Ties With China - WSJ

The administration of US President Donald Trump is pressuring other countries to sever trade ties with China. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, official Washington plans to use tariff negotiations to put pressure on US trade partners in order to limit their contacts with China.

One of the main ideologues of pressure on China is US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. He was the one who suggested this idea to Trump – he believes that concessions from US trade partners may prevent China from avoiding US duties.

This tactic is part of a strategy that involves isolating the Chinese economy from the American one through tariffs, as well as the possible exclusion of Chinese shares from US exchanges. However, the ultimate goal of Trump's policy towards China is still unclear, as Bessent allows for the possibility of bilateral negotiations.

Let us remind

Chinese authorities banned airlines from buying Boeing due to the trade war with the United States. As a result, the shares of the American manufacturer fell by 4.6%. This happened after China imposed duties on American goods.