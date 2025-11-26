"Bugonia", "Sirens", and "The Sound of Falling" lead nominations for the 2026 European Film Awards

On Wednesday, the European Film Academy announced the nominations for the 2026 European Film Awards in the craft categories, with Yorgos Lanthimos' black comedy "Bugonia," Olivier Lacs' post-apocalyptic road movie "Siret," and Masha Schilinski's multi-generational German historical drama "The Sound of Falling" leading the list with five nominations each, UNN reports with reference to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Bugonia," a wildly strange interpretation of Jang Joon-hwan's wildly strange 2003 Korean sci-fi comedy "Save the Green Planet!," received nominations for Best Original Score, Editing, Hair & Makeup, Production Design, and Sound Design.

"Siret," an extraordinarily hopeful look at death and the end of the world, set to a pulsating techno beat, was nominated for Best Ensemble, Cinematography, and Editing, as well as Best Production Design and Best Sound Design.

"The Sound of Falling," which tells the stories of four young women who grew up on the same small farm across four different generations, was nominated for Best Ensemble, Cinematography, Original Score, Costume Design, and Hair & Makeup.

"Siret" and "The Sound of Falling" are also nominated for the EFA Award in the "Best European Film" category. "Bugonia" is nominated in the main categories of the EFA Award for only one nomination - for "Best European Director" (Lanthimos).

Emma Stone won an Oscar for her leading role in The Poor and the Unfortunate

Joachim Trier's Norwegian melodrama "Sentimental Value," which leads the main categories of the awards with five nominations, including a "Best European Film" nomination, received three nominations in the "Arts and Crafts" category: for Best Ensemble, Best Original Score, and Best. The only other nominee in the "Craft" category was Agnieszka Holland's biographical film "Franz" about Franz Kafka, nominated for Best Costume Design, Hair & Makeup.

The 2026 European Film Awards ceremony will take place in Berlin on January 17.