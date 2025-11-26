"Bugonia", "Sirens", and "The Sound of Falling" lead nominations for the 2026 European Film Awards

$42.400.03
On Thursday, November 27, electricity consumption restrictions will be in effect throughout Ukraine – Ukrenergo
03:50 PM • 2520 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
03:49 PM • 4760 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
03:41 PM • 2404 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
03:07 PM • 5434 views
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in actionVideo
03:02 PM • 2392 views
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry buildingVideo
02:47 PM • 2350 views
Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new researchPhoto
02:38 PM • 1848 views
Russia is not ready to make new concessions, including in the context of the "SVO" in negotiations on Ukraine - Russian Foreign MinistryVideo
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 6674 views
The Ministry of Health has the right to inspect the Odrex clinic: a lawyer explained why the patient's death is sufficient grounds for an unscheduled inspection
02:17 PM • 16534 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideo
Popular news
US Army Secretary makes pessimistic forecast on situation in Ukraine: Vance and Rubio's reaction was swiftNovember 26, 06:56 AM • 22212 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
Exclusive
November 26, 07:00 AM • 32173 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackoutsNovember 26, 08:27 AM • 19076 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhotoNovember 26, 08:59 AM • 38631 views
Preparing pancakes that everyone can make: top 5 selected recipesPhoto12:02 PM • 24245 views
Publications
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified them04:04 PM • 1890 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto03:49 PM • 4760 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideo02:17 PM • 16534 views
What to do in the garden in December: tips for those who don't rest in winterPhoto01:53 PM • 12595 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhoto01:23 PM • 19655 views
"Bugonia", "Sirens", and "The Sound of Falling" lead nominations for the 2026 European Film Awards

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

Yorgos Lanthimos' black comedy "Bugonia," Olivier Laxe's post-apocalyptic road movie "Sirens," and Masha Schilinski's German drama "The Sound of Falling" topped the list with five nominations each for the 2026 European Film Awards. The awards ceremony will take place on January 17 in Berlin.

"Bugonia", "Sirens", and "The Sound of Falling" lead nominations for the 2026 European Film Awards

On Wednesday, the European Film Academy announced the nominations for the 2026 European Film Awards in the craft categories, with Yorgos Lanthimos' black comedy "Bugonia," Olivier Lacs' post-apocalyptic road movie "Siret," and Masha Schilinski's multi-generational German historical drama "The Sound of Falling" leading the list with five nominations each, UNN reports with reference to The Hollywood Reporter.

Details

"Bugonia," a wildly strange interpretation of Jang Joon-hwan's wildly strange 2003 Korean sci-fi comedy "Save the Green Planet!," received nominations for Best Original Score, Editing, Hair & Makeup, Production Design, and Sound Design.

"Siret," an extraordinarily hopeful look at death and the end of the world, set to a pulsating techno beat, was nominated for Best Ensemble, Cinematography, and Editing, as well as Best Production Design and Best Sound Design.

"The Sound of Falling," which tells the stories of four young women who grew up on the same small farm across four different generations, was nominated for Best Ensemble, Cinematography, Original Score, Costume Design, and Hair & Makeup.

"Siret" and "The Sound of Falling" are also nominated for the EFA Award in the "Best European Film" category. "Bugonia" is nominated in the main categories of the EFA Award for only one nomination - for "Best European Director" (Lanthimos).

Joachim Trier's Norwegian melodrama "Sentimental Value," which leads the main categories of the awards with five nominations, including a "Best European Film" nomination, received three nominations in the "Arts and Crafts" category: for Best Ensemble, Best Original Score, and Best. The only other nominee in the "Craft" category was Agnieszka Holland's biographical film "Franz" about Franz Kafka, nominated for Best Costume Design, Hair & Makeup.

The 2026 European Film Awards ceremony will take place in Berlin on January 17.

Antonina Tumanova

CultureNews of the World
Musician
Director
Film
Yorgos Lanthimos
Berlin