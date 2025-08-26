At Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery, the fire was extinguished only five days after the drone attack

In Russia's Rostov region, a large-scale fire at the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery, which broke out after a drone attack, has been reported as extinguished. The fire was brought under control only after five days. This was reported by the authorities of the Russian region and the Telegram channels ASTRA, writes UNN.

Details

The large-scale fire at the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in the Rostov region, which began on the night of August 21 after a drone attack, lasted almost a week. Only now have local authorities reported the complete extinguishing of the blaze.

The plant, considered one of the key fuel suppliers for Russia's southern regions, suffered serious damage. The General Staff confirmed the strike on the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery on August 21.

According to interim governor Yuriy Slyusar, more than 400 rescuers and about 150 pieces of equipment participated in the firefighting operation. The fire required a huge amount of water, leading to interruptions in water supply to surrounding cities.

Residents of Krasny Sulin, where more than 35,000 people live, complained on social media that water disappeared from their taps for several days. Autonomous deliveries were either absent or carried out with interruptions, ASTRA reports.

Recall

On the night of August 21, UAVs attacked Russia's Rostov region. A large-scale fire at the Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant was reported.

Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant in the Rostov region. A UAV warehouse, a logistics hub in Donetsk, and an oil depot in the Voronezh region were also hit.

On August 25, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, published a video of the burning Novoshakhtinsk plant.