At Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery, the fire was extinguished only five days after the drone attack

$41.430.15
48.470.56
ukenru
06:24 AM • 18570 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
05:36 AM • 15434 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 23486 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 115648 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 73548 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
August 25, 11:41 AM • 69803 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 200795 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 188823 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 70884 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 67970 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
4.5m/s
68%
748mm
Popular news
Schoolchildren in TOT will be punished for Ukrainian - CNSAugust 26, 01:35 AM • 20244 views
Germany accused a US Department of Defense contractor of spying for ChinaAugust 26, 02:44 AM • 12945 views
Music Yoga Day and International Actor's Day: what else is celebrated on August 26August 26, 03:18 AM • 14079 views
Remains of ancient human ancestor "Lucy" shown for the first time in Europe04:58 AM • 14325 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhoto06:39 AM • 10321 views
Publications
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHR08:06 AM • 6408 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students06:24 AM • 18571 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 95797 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 115650 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 200795 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Andriy Yermak
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhoto06:39 AM • 11100 views
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 15874 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 95802 views
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 63431 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 100187 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
United States dollar
Ammunition
Pistol

At Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery, the fire was extinguished only five days after the drone attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 416 views

A large-scale fire at the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in the Rostov region, caused by a drone attack on August 21, was fully extinguished only five days later. The firefighting efforts led to water supply disruptions for tens of thousands of local residents.

At Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery, the fire was extinguished only five days after the drone attack

In Russia's Rostov region, a large-scale fire at the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery, which broke out after a drone attack, has been reported as extinguished. The fire was brought under control only after five days. This was reported by the authorities of the Russian region and the Telegram channels ASTRA, writes UNN.

Details

The large-scale fire at the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in the Rostov region, which began on the night of August 21 after a drone attack, lasted almost a week. Only now have local authorities reported the complete extinguishing of the blaze.

The plant, considered one of the key fuel suppliers for Russia's southern regions, suffered serious damage. The General Staff confirmed the strike on the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery on August 21.

According to interim governor Yuriy Slyusar, more than 400 rescuers and about 150 pieces of equipment participated in the firefighting operation. The fire required a huge amount of water, leading to interruptions in water supply to surrounding cities.

Residents of Krasny Sulin, where more than 35,000 people live, complained on social media that water disappeared from their taps for several days. Autonomous deliveries were either absent or carried out with interruptions, ASTRA reports.

Recall

On the night of August 21, UAVs attacked Russia's Rostov region. A large-scale fire at the Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant was reported.

Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant in the Rostov region. A UAV warehouse, a logistics hub in Donetsk, and an oil depot in the Voronezh region were also hit.

On August 25, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, published a video of the burning Novoshakhtinsk plant.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Oil
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Donetsk
Unmanned aerial vehicle