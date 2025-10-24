$41.900.14
Repair works on the border with Poland: Ukrainians warned about delays at the Ustyluh checkpoint

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1020 views

Traffic and cargo movement at the Ustyluh - Zosin checkpoints will slow down due to repair and construction works. A complete closure of the Ustyluh "red corridor" is planned from October 27 to November 01, and a partial closure from November 03 to November 08, 2025.

Repair works on the border with Poland: Ukrainians warned about delays at the Ustyluh checkpoint

Ukrainians have been warned about a slowdown in the movement of vehicles and goods at the Ustyluh customs post on the Ukrainian-Polish border. This is due to repair and construction work on the Ukrainian side, which may lead to additional accumulation of vehicles on the adjacent side. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

Details

The Service for Reconstruction and Infrastructure Development in Volyn Oblast has planned a complete closure of the "red corridor" of Ustyluh from October 27 to November 1 inclusive, and a partial closure from November 3 to November 8, 2025.

- the message says.

In case of a long wait for crossing the border through these checkpoints, drivers are advised to choose alternative routes.

The closest "passenger" checkpoint to Ustyluh is "Dolhobychuv-Uhryniv" - where vehicles weighing up to 7.5 tons are allowed to pass, located 45 km from the Polish side.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that from October 20 to November 30, traffic at the Ustyluh-Zosin checkpoint on the border between Ukraine and Poland may be restricted.

Yevhen Ustimenko

