State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
Czech elections: Babiš's populist party leads in polls, but smaller parties hold the keys to government
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Over the past week since its release date, 76 new iPhone 17s were attempted to be smuggled into Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 528 views

The State Customs Service reported the seizure of 421 iPhones, including 76 new iPhone 17s, at the Ukrainian border in the week leading up to their official release. During the same period, 9,584 iPhones were officially imported with customs payments totaling UAH 63.8 million.

Over the past week since its release date, 76 new iPhone 17s were attempted to be smuggled into Ukraine

Within a week of the start of sales of the 17th series of iPhone worldwide, 421 such Apple smartphones of various models, including 76 new iPhone 17s, were seized at the Ukrainian border, the State Customs Service reported on Friday, writes UNN.

In the period from September 19 to 26 - from the start of sales of the new 17th series of iPhone worldwide until their official release in Ukraine, customs officers detected attempts to illegally move 421 iPhones of various models across the Ukrainian border, including the newest ones - just presented on the world market

- reported the customs service.

Among them, as indicated, are 76 units of the iPhone 17 series, 148 - iPhone 16 series, 186 - iPhone 14 series, and several models of the 15th and 13th generations. Most often, smartphones came from Europe, particularly from Poland, Romania, and Austria.

At the same time, according to customs officials, the phones were moved without declaration or attempts were made to hide them from customs control, i.e., specially made caches were used. Such actions are qualified under Articles 471 and 483 of the Customs Code of Ukraine, respectively. These articles entail the imposition of a fine and confiscation of the objects of the offense.

"Currently, all seized phones have already been placed in customs warehouses and are awaiting transfer of cases to court to determine their further fate," the statement said.

During the same period, from September 19 to 26, 9,584 iPhones of various models were imported into Ukraine with customs payments amounting to UAH 63.8 million.

- noted the customs service.

Record batch of smuggled iPhones worth UAH 8 million stopped at the border22.09.25, 12:26 • 3116 views

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergenciesTechnologies
State Border of Ukraine
State Customs Service of Ukraine
Austria
Europe
Romania
Ukraine
Poland