Over the past week since its release date, 76 new iPhone 17s were attempted to be smuggled into Ukraine

Within a week of the start of sales of the 17th series of iPhone worldwide, 421 such Apple smartphones of various models, including 76 new iPhone 17s, were seized at the Ukrainian border, the State Customs Service reported on Friday, writes UNN.

In the period from September 19 to 26 - from the start of sales of the new 17th series of iPhone worldwide until their official release in Ukraine, customs officers detected attempts to illegally move 421 iPhones of various models across the Ukrainian border, including the newest ones - just presented on the world market - reported the customs service.

Among them, as indicated, are 76 units of the iPhone 17 series, 148 - iPhone 16 series, 186 - iPhone 14 series, and several models of the 15th and 13th generations. Most often, smartphones came from Europe, particularly from Poland, Romania, and Austria.

At the same time, according to customs officials, the phones were moved without declaration or attempts were made to hide them from customs control, i.e., specially made caches were used. Such actions are qualified under Articles 471 and 483 of the Customs Code of Ukraine, respectively. These articles entail the imposition of a fine and confiscation of the objects of the offense.

"Currently, all seized phones have already been placed in customs warehouses and are awaiting transfer of cases to court to determine their further fate," the statement said.

During the same period, from September 19 to 26, 9,584 iPhones of various models were imported into Ukraine with customs payments amounting to UAH 63.8 million. - noted the customs service.

Record batch of smuggled iPhones worth UAH 8 million stopped at the border