Ukraine exported the first million tons of soybeans and rapeseed after the introduction of duties

Ukrainian agrarians have exported the first million tons of soybeans and rapeseed after the introduction of export duty, reported the State Customs Service, writes UNN.

"Since the beginning of the Law of Ukraine No. 4536-IX, which came into force on September 4, 2025, Ukrainian agrarians have already exported over 1 million tons of soybeans and rapeseed," the report says.

As stated, the law introduced an export duty on these oilseeds. At the same time, agricultural producers who export their own grown products, as well as agricultural cooperatives that export products grown by their members, are exempt from paying it.

"Thanks to this mechanism, agrarians have already received benefits from paying export duty in the amount of over UAH 345 million, while traders have paid UAH 742.7 million in export duty to the state budget," the report says.

