$41.370.05
48.470.27
ukenru
10:24 AM • 15570 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 27239 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
08:31 AM • 22445 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 58202 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 30822 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 55383 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 50562 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 82861 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM • 50189 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM • 193145 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
The President signed a law introducing export duties on soybeans and rapeseed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 922 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed bill No. 13157, which provides for an export duty of 10% of the value of soybean and rapeseed seeds. The document also creates the State Fund for Support of Agricultural Producers.

The President signed a law introducing export duties on soybeans and rapeseed

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed bill No. 13157, which contains the so-called "soy amendments" that introduce export duties on soybeans and rapeseed. This is stated on the bill's page, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that this bill changes the establishment of an export duty of 10% of the value of soybean and rapeseed or colza (a type of rapeseed) seeds for traders.

The size of the duty will gradually decrease from January 1, 2030, until it reaches 5%. Duties do not need to be paid if the export is carried out directly by the producer or an agricultural cooperative, and not through a trader.

The document also includes an amendment on the creation of a State Fund for the Support of Agricultural Producers, which will be filled with proceeds from export duties on soybeans and rapeseed.

Harvest-2025: Ukrainian agrarians started harvesting sunflower and soybeans22.08.25, 19:40 • 5273 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyAgronomy news
Volodymyr Zelenskyy