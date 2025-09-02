The President signed a law introducing export duties on soybeans and rapeseed

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed bill No. 13157, which contains the so-called "soy amendments" that introduce export duties on soybeans and rapeseed. This is stated on the bill's page, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that this bill changes the establishment of an export duty of 10% of the value of soybean and rapeseed or colza (a type of rapeseed) seeds for traders.

The size of the duty will gradually decrease from January 1, 2030, until it reaches 5%. Duties do not need to be paid if the export is carried out directly by the producer or an agricultural cooperative, and not through a trader.

The document also includes an amendment on the creation of a State Fund for the Support of Agricultural Producers, which will be filled with proceeds from export duties on soybeans and rapeseed.

