Exclusive
03:16 PM
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
02:47 PM
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
02:39 PM
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
02:30 PM
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
Exclusive
01:07 PM
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
12:16 PM
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Exclusive
11:30 AM
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
11:01 AM
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 09:34 AM
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
August 22, 08:26 AM
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
Harvest-2025: Ukrainian agrarians started harvesting sunflower and soybeans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

As of August 22, 2025, Ukrainian agrarians have harvested over 27.25 million tons of grain and leguminous crops. In Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Kharkiv regions, the harvesting of sunflower and soybeans has begun.

Harvest-2025: Ukrainian agrarians started harvesting sunflower and soybeans

As of August 22, Ukrainian farmers have harvested over 27.25 million tons of grain and leguminous crops and have begun harvesting sunflower and soybeans. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine, writes UNN.

As of August 22, 2025, Ukraine has already harvested 27,251.9 thousand tons of early grain and leguminous crops from an area of 6,700.9 thousand hectares. 60% of the areas sown with these crops have been threshed.

- the report says.

In particular, over 21 million tons of wheat were threshed from an area of 4.87 million hectares; 4.97 million tons of barley (1.3 million hectares), and 581.7 thousand tons of peas (258.6 thousand hectares).

Other grains and legumes were harvested at 685.3 thousand tons from an area of 260.6 thousand hectares.

Thus, farmers in Odesa region remain the leader in terms of harvest volumes, having threshed over 3.44 million tons of grain from 1.08 million hectares.

Vinnytsia region (2.38 million tons threshed from 423.7 thousand hectares) and Kirovohrad region (2.2 million tons threshed from 533.4 thousand hectares) remain in leading positions in the ranking.

3,162.8 thousand tons of rapeseed have already been harvested from an area of 1,283 thousand hectares.

In Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions, sunflower harvesting has begun, and in Kharkiv region, soybean harvesting has started.

Recall

As of July 25, 2025, Ukraine has threshed 3,236 thousand hectares of early grain and leguminous crops, which is 29% of the sown areas. The total harvest exceeded 10,347 thousand tons, including wheat, barley, and peas.

Olga Rozgon

EconomyAgronomy news
Vinnytsia Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine
Ukraine