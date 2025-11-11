Ukraine's foreign trade went into deficit by $34.6 billion: what was bought and sold the most and from whom
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's foreign trade deficit in goods for January-October 2025 reached $34.6 billion, which is 51.75% more than last year. Total trade turnover amounted to $101 billion, with imports accounting for $67.8 billion and exports for $33.2 billion.
Ukraine's foreign trade deficit in goods in January-October of this year amounted to $34.6 billion, which is 51.75% more than in the same period last year. This is evidenced by the data of the State Customs Service, UNN reports.
Details
In the 10 months of 2025, Ukraine's trade turnover reached $101 billion. At the same time, goods worth $67.8 billion were imported into Ukraine, and goods worth $33.2 billion were exported. That is, the deficit amounted to $34.6 billion. Whereas a year earlier, for the same period, the deficit was at the level of $22.8 billion.
Countries from which the most goods were imported to Ukraine:
- China — $15.1 billion;
- Poland — $6.4 billion;
- Germany — $5.4 billion.
Most goods were exported from Ukraine to:
- Poland — $4.2 billion;
- Turkey — $2.2 billion;
- Germany — $2.0 billion.
In the total volume of goods imported in January-October 2025, 68% were the following categories of goods:
- machinery, equipment and transport — $27 billion;
- chemical industry products — $10.4 billion;
- fuel and energy — $8.5 billion.
The top three most exported goods from Ukraine included:
- food products — $18.2 billion;
- metals and products thereof — $3.9 billion;
- machinery, equipment and transport — $3.1 billion.
