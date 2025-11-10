ukenru
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 104 views
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Customs officers confiscated over 14,000 stamps with Nazi symbols at the border with Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4454 views

At the border with Poland, customs officers discovered 14,487 postage stamps with Nazi symbols hidden among clothes. The estimated value of the seized items is over 1.5 million hryvnias.

Customs officers confiscated over 14,000 stamps with Nazi symbols at the border with Poland

An attempt to illegally import a large number of postage stamps with the symbols of the National Socialist (Nazi) totalitarian regime into Ukraine was stopped at the border with Poland. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

During customs control at the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint, customs officers found 14,487 postage stamps hidden among used clothes. The estimated value of the seized items on the black market is more than 1.5 million hryvnias.

- the message says.

To pass customs control, the driver of the vehicle chose the "red corridor" lane and declared 350 kg of used clothes.

However, during the customs inspection of the car, customs officers found a collection of stamps, which, according to the Law of Ukraine No. 317-VIII "On the Condemnation of Communist and National Socialist (Nazi) Totalitarian Regimes in Ukraine and the Prohibition of Propaganda of Their Symbols," are prohibited from being imported into the customs territory of Ukraine.

A protocol on violation of customs rules was drawn up based on this fact in accordance with Part 3 of Article 471 of the Customs Code of Ukraine.

Border guards in Lviv region uncovered a drug supply channel: over 27 kg worth UAH 42 million seized28.10.25, 13:20 • 3479 views

Olga Rozgon

