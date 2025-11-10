Customs officers confiscated over 14,000 stamps with Nazi symbols at the border with Poland

An attempt to illegally import a large number of postage stamps with the symbols of the National Socialist (Nazi) totalitarian regime into Ukraine was stopped at the border with Poland. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

During customs control at the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint, customs officers found 14,487 postage stamps hidden among used clothes. The estimated value of the seized items on the black market is more than 1.5 million hryvnias. - the message says.

To pass customs control, the driver of the vehicle chose the "red corridor" lane and declared 350 kg of used clothes.

However, during the customs inspection of the car, customs officers found a collection of stamps, which, according to the Law of Ukraine No. 317-VIII "On the Condemnation of Communist and National Socialist (Nazi) Totalitarian Regimes in Ukraine and the Prohibition of Propaganda of Their Symbols," are prohibited from being imported into the customs territory of Ukraine.

A protocol on violation of customs rules was drawn up based on this fact in accordance with Part 3 of Article 471 of the Customs Code of Ukraine.

