Border guards in Lviv region uncovered a drug supply channel: over 27 kg worth UAH 42 million seized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1050 views

Over 27 kg of drugs, valued at UAH 42 million, were seized at the Uhryniv border crossing point on the Ukrainian-Polish border. A female courier and her accomplice have been detained.

Border guards in Lviv region uncovered a drug supply channel: over 27 kg worth UAH 42 million seized

Law enforcement officers stopped the activities of an international drug supply channel on the Ukrainian-Polish border. At the Uhryniv checkpoint, border guards, together with customs officers and the SBU, seized over 27 kilograms of prohibited substances worth about 42 million hryvnias. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, writes UNN.

Details

According to operational information, border guards, together with customs officers and the SBU, under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor's office, localized a channel for supplying drugs to Ukraine. During the inspection of a car at the Uhryniv checkpoint, law enforcement officers found hidden packages in the structural cavities of the vehicle.

In total, over 27 kg of narcotic substances were seized:

  • cocaine – 6,454 g;
    • amphetamine – 564 g;
      • Alfa-PVP – 20,587 g.

        The market value of the seized goods is about UAH 42 million.

        The driver was a woman who acted as a courier and conspired with other members of the criminal group.

        Currently, she and her accomplice have been remanded in custody without the right to bail. Measures to identify the full circle of persons are ongoing.

        Olga Rozgon

