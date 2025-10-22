Grew cannabis worth over UAH 3 million in a basement: a group of drug dealers exposed in Lviv

In Lviv, a drug laboratory was uncovered in the basement of a residential building: five men cultivated cannabis worth over 3 million hryvnias and sold it through messengers and mail. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the activities of a group of individuals who cultivated and sold cannabis through messengers and postal services have been stopped. - the message says.

According to the investigation, the participants organized an underground "greenhouse" in the basement of a residential building and established the sale of drugs in several regions.

During the searches, law enforcement officers seized over 1,700 cannabis bushes, over 15 kg of cannabis, money, and equipment.

The estimated value of the seized items is over UAH 3 million.

All five have been notified of suspicion. At the request of the prosecutors, the court chose a pre-trial detention measure for them - detention.

