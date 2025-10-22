$41.740.01
10:59 AM • 3894 views
Some regions are switching from emergency to hourly power outage schedules
09:47 AM • 9142 views
16 out of 28 Russian missiles and 333 out of 405 drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force
09:23 AM • 11920 views
"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in KharkivPhoto
08:35 AM • 17092 views
Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicatorsPhoto
07:30 AM • 26186 views
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing
October 22, 05:20 AM • 26673 views
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
October 22, 12:40 AM • 34657 views
Putin's special envoy stated that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States are underwayVideo
October 21, 09:57 PM • 45420 views
Trump on a possible meeting with Putin: I don't want the meeting to be in vain, we haven't made a decision yetVideo
October 21, 07:58 PM • 43893 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles
October 21, 07:07 PM • 35226 views
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media
Grew cannabis worth over UAH 3 million in a basement: a group of drug dealers exposed in Lviv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 544 views

Five men grew and sold cannabis through messengers and mail. Law enforcement officers seized over 1,700 cannabis bushes and 15 kg of cannabis.

Grew cannabis worth over UAH 3 million in a basement: a group of drug dealers exposed in Lviv

In Lviv, a drug laboratory was uncovered in the basement of a residential building: five men cultivated cannabis worth over 3 million hryvnias and sold it through messengers and mail. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the activities of a group of individuals who cultivated and sold cannabis through messengers and postal services have been stopped.

- the message says.

According to the investigation, the participants organized an underground "greenhouse" in the basement of a residential building and established the sale of drugs in several regions.

During the searches, law enforcement officers seized over 1,700 cannabis bushes, over 15 kg of cannabis, money, and equipment.

The estimated value of the seized items is over UAH 3 million.

All five have been notified of suspicion. At the request of the prosecutors, the court chose a pre-trial detention measure for them - detention.

Recall

Three residents of Kyiv region organized a professional cannabis plantation with irrigation and cameras. 400 cannabis bushes and 60 kg of drugs worth UAH 15 million were seized.

Up to 10 years in prison: Zaporizhzhia colony inspector to be tried for supplying drugs and phones01.09.25, 04:35 • 3987 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Lviv