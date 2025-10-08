Ukraine's trade turnover for 9 months of 2025 reached $89.6 billion - State Customs Service

The State Customs Service of Ukraine reported that in January-September 2025, the country's trade turnover amounted to $89.6 billion. Imports reached $60.1 billion, while exports totaled $29.5 billion. The customs service announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

According to customs officials, taxed imports amounted to $45.9 billion, or 76% of all imported goods, with an average tax burden of $0.52/kg. The largest volume of goods imported to Ukraine came from China ($13.3 billion), Poland ($5.7 billion), and Germany ($4.8 billion). Exports were led by Poland ($3.7 billion), Turkey ($2.1 billion), and Germany ($1.8 billion).

Among imported goods, 69% fell into three categories: machinery, equipment, and transport ($23.8 billion, 29% of customs revenue), chemical industry products ($9.4 billion, 14% of revenue), and fuel and energy goods ($7.6 billion, 29% of revenue).

The largest export items from Ukraine were food products ($16.2 billion), metals and metal products ($3.4 billion), and machinery, equipment, and transport ($2.8 billion). At the same time, 641.9 million UAH were received by the budget from goods subject to export duties.

