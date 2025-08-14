Citizens and businesses from frontline territories have their lives simplified: exempted from key state fees

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a decision that will make life easier for citizens and businesses from frontline territories. From now on, they are exempt from paying for a number of important public services - from real estate registration to issuing certificates and making changes to business data. This was reported by the Ministry of Justice, writes UNN.

Details

The changes apply to internally displaced persons, residents of temporarily occupied territories and territories of active hostilities, as well as businesses that were forced to change their location due to the war.

In particular, payment for the following has been canceled:

state registration of real estate rights and their encumbrances;

extracts and information from the State Register of Rights and the Unified State Register in paper form;

state duty for marriage, name change and re-issuance of certificates;

apostille affixing on documents.

Obtaining services electronically through the "Diia" Portal remains paid. The simplified regime will be in effect throughout the entire period of martial law and for another month after its completion.

The decision is intended to reduce the financial burden on those affected by the war and ensure unhindered access to the most necessary registration services.

