Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
09:32 AM • 15174 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 54506 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
07:55 AM • 34709 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
07:51 AM • 33831 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
06:07 AM • 33282 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM • 34353 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 43024 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 43062 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 41367 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
Citizens and businesses from frontline territories have their lives simplified: exempted from key state fees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 638 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has exempted citizens and businesses from frontline territories from paying for a number of state services. This applies to real estate registration, issuance of certificates, and changes to business data.

Citizens and businesses from frontline territories have their lives simplified: exempted from key state fees

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a decision that will make life easier for citizens and businesses from frontline territories. From now on, they are exempt from paying for a number of important public services - from real estate registration to issuing certificates and making changes to business data. This was reported by the Ministry of Justice, writes UNN.

Details

The changes apply to internally displaced persons, residents of temporarily occupied territories and territories of active hostilities, as well as businesses that were forced to change their location due to the war.

In particular, payment for the following has been canceled:

  • state registration of real estate rights and their encumbrances;
    • extracts and information from the State Register of Rights and the Unified State Register in paper form;
      • state duty for marriage, name change and re-issuance of certificates;
        • apostille affixing on documents.

          Driver services are available again in the Diia app8/14/25, 1:23 PM • 1766 views

          Obtaining services electronically through the "Diia" Portal remains paid. The simplified regime will be in effect throughout the entire period of martial law and for another month after its completion.

          The decision is intended to reduce the financial burden on those affected by the war and ensure unhindered access to the most necessary registration services.

          Ukraine to get a unified register of powers of attorney: how to check documents8/14/25, 12:18 PM • 3126 views

          Stepan Haftko

          SocietyPolitics
          Ministry of Justice of Ukraine