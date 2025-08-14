$41.510.09
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 19168 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
07:55 AM • 16165 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
07:51 AM • 15734 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
06:07 AM • 17081 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM • 25510 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 37471 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 41014 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 40147 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM • 42446 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

756mm
Ukraine to get a unified register of powers of attorney: how to check documents

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1698 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on the Unified Register of Powers of Attorney, which will allow instant online verification of notarial documents via QR code in "Diia". This innovation will simplify document circulation and minimize fraudulent risks.

Ukraine to get a unified register of powers of attorney: how to check documents

Ukraine will soon have a Unified Register of Powers of Attorney, which will allow quick online verification of notarial documents. The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on its operation - now all powers of attorney and their duplicates will be recorded in the electronic e-notary system. This was reported by the Ministry of Justice, writes UNN.

Details

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution prepared by the Ministry of Justice, which approved the Regulation on the Unified Register of Powers of Attorney. The document was developed to regulate the procedure for maintaining and using the Unified Register of Powers of Attorney, which is part of the Unified State Electronic E-Notary System.

- stated on the website of the Ministry of Justice.

The register allows instant verification of a document via QR code: it is enough to scan it in the "Diia" application to find out if the power of attorney is entered into the system. With the consent of at least one of the parties, an electronic copy of the document can also be obtained. Notaries enter data about powers of attorney and upload their scanned copies, and the Ministry of Justice monitors the organization and regulatory support of the register's operation.

The innovation is designed to simplify document verification, make their circulation transparent, and minimize fraudulent risks.

How inheritance is divided between heirs: explained by the Ministry of Justice5/22/25, 10:03 AM • 8349 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyTechnologies
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
Ukraine