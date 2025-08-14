Ukraine to get a unified register of powers of attorney: how to check documents

Ukraine will soon have a Unified Register of Powers of Attorney, which will allow quick online verification of notarial documents. The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on its operation - now all powers of attorney and their duplicates will be recorded in the electronic e-notary system. This was reported by the Ministry of Justice, writes UNN.

Details

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution prepared by the Ministry of Justice, which approved the Regulation on the Unified Register of Powers of Attorney. The document was developed to regulate the procedure for maintaining and using the Unified Register of Powers of Attorney, which is part of the Unified State Electronic E-Notary System. - stated on the website of the Ministry of Justice.

The register allows instant verification of a document via QR code: it is enough to scan it in the "Diia" application to find out if the power of attorney is entered into the system. With the consent of at least one of the parties, an electronic copy of the document can also be obtained. Notaries enter data about powers of attorney and upload their scanned copies, and the Ministry of Justice monitors the organization and regulatory support of the register's operation.

The innovation is designed to simplify document verification, make their circulation transparent, and minimize fraudulent risks.

How inheritance is divided between heirs: explained by the Ministry of Justice