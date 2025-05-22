How inheritance is divided between heirs: explained by the Ministry of Justice
Kyiv • UNN
Heirs by law have equal shares in the property, unless otherwise specified in the will. The size of shares can be changed by agreement, especially if it concerns real estate.
All heirs under the law have equal shares in the inheritance, unless otherwise provided by the will. However, the division of the inheritance may change by agreement between the heirs. What rules apply to inheritance and what to pay attention to - explained by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
The Institution noted that if the testator did not specify in the will who inherits what, all heirs have equal shares in the inheritance. At the same time, they can agree on a different distribution.
Heirs can change the size of the share in the inheritance of one of them by oral agreement, if it concerns movable property. If the division concerns real estate or vehicles, the agreement must be notarized
Another option is to conclude a notarized agreement on the division of the inheritance, which is issued before the issuance of a certificate of inheritance.
In addition, as explained by the Ministry of Justice, the law provides for preferential rights to certain property. For example, heirs who lived with the deceased for at least one year before the opening of the inheritance have an advantage in receiving household items. And those who co-owned the property with the deceased have a preferential right to the department of this property, if it does not contradict the interests of other heirs.
It should be noted that even after the completion of the process of acceptance and distribution of the inheritance, the situation may change.
If the inheritance is subsequently accepted by other heirs, it is subject to redistribution among all
How to check documents before buying a home on the secondary market: the Ministry of Justice gave advice07.05.24, 13:08 • 16353 views