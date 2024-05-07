How to check documents before buying a home on the secondary market: the Ministry of Justice gave advice

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252138 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226826 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212789 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238501 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225219 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 92374 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67554 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74053 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113284 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114165 views
How to check documents before buying a home on the secondary market: the Ministry of Justice gave advice

How to check documents before buying a home on the secondary market: the Ministry of Justice gave advice

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16300 views

Verifying the ownership of real estate is an important prerequisite for entering into a sale and purchase agreement. Before entering into a sale and purchase agreement for real estate on the secondary market, it is necessary to verify the documents confirming the ownership.

When conducting a real estate sale and purchase transaction, an important prerequisite is to conduct a comprehensive due diligence of the legal purity of the real estate. This process includes the analysis of documents related to the ownership of real estate, as well as the identification of any encumbrances that may affect the legality and legality of the transaction. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Justice, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that verification of ownership of real estate is an important prerequisite for concluding a sale and purchase agreement.

Before entering into a sale and purchase agreement for real estate on the secondary market, you need to check the documents confirming your ownership.

Documents confirming ownership include:

  • a notarized contract of sale, donation, life care, annuity, gift, exchange, inheritance contract;
  • a certificate of acquisition of seized real estate at a public auction;
  • a certificate of purchase of the pledged property at an auction (public auction); a certificate of ownership;
  • certificate of inheritance; certificate of ownership of a share in the marital property;
  • an agreement on the division of inherited property; an agreement on the termination of the right to maintenance subject to the acquisition of the right to real estate;
  • an agreement on termination of the right to child support in connection with the transfer of ownership of real estate;
  • an agreement on the allocation of a share in kind (division);
  • a mortgage agreement, an agreement to satisfy the mortgagee's claims, if the terms of such agreements provide for the transfer of ownership of the mortgaged property to the mortgagee;
  • a court decision;
  • a purchase and sale agreement registered on a stock exchange, concluded in accordance with the requirements of the law, etc.

At the same time, transactions on alienation and pledge of property subject to registration are certified subject to submission of documents confirming state registration of rights to this property by the persons alienating it.

Confirmation of the fact that a person has certain real rights is ensured by using the State Register of Real Property Rights (hereinafter referred to as the State Register of Rights), namely, obtaining information from it in real time.

The information from the State Register of Rights on registered rights and encumbrances of rights contains information on registered rights and encumbrances of rights available in the State Register of Rights, as well as relevant information from its integral archival part or information on the absence of registered rights and encumbrances of rights (Current Information).

9,500 Ukrainians took out housing loans under eOselya4/30/24, 5:10 PM • 24333 views

At the request of a person, information from the State Register of Rights on registered rights, encumbrances of rights may also additionally contain information on the acquisition, change and termination of rights, encumbrances of rights, as well as on changes made to the relevant information of the State Register of Rights and its integral archival part in chronological order (Detailed Information).

To obtain information from the State Register of Rights in paper form (Actual and Detailed Information), you must contact the state registrar of real estate rights, the administrator of the administrative service center or a notary assistant, and in electronic form (only Actual Information), information can be obtained through the Diia Portal or the Online Justice House portal.

It is noted that the system of state registration of rights in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On State Registration of Real Property Rights and Encumbrances" (hereinafter - the Law) was introduced in Ukraine on January 1, 2013.

Prior to January 1, 2013, state registration of ownership and other real rights to real estate located on land plots was carried out, in particular, in accordance with the Temporary Regulation on the Procedure for State Registration of Ownership and Other Real Rights to Real Estate, approved by Order of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine No. 7/5 dated February 7, 2002, registered with the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine on February 18, 2002 under No. 157/6445 (no longer in force), by registrars of the Bureau of Technical Inventory (hereinafter - BTI) in the Register of Ownership Rights to Real Estate

- the statement said.

Prior to January 1, 2013, state registration of ownership rights, rights of use (servitude) of land plots, rights of permanent use of land plots, land lease agreements; rights to use land for agricultural purposes (emphyteusis); rights to develop land plots (superficies) was carried out by territorial land authorities (paragraph three of clause 3 of section II "Final and Transitional Provisions" of the Law of Ukraine No. 1878-VI of February 11, 2010 "On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On State Registration of Land Plots").

As of today, state registration of rights, in accordance with part one of Article 6 and Article 10 of the Law, is the responsibility of executive bodies of village, town and city councils, Kyiv and Sevastopol city, district, and district administrations in the cities of Kyiv and Sevastopol, and notaries.

Addendum

In addition, the agency emphasized the need to review whether the property has been redeveloped or the supporting walls have been demolished. If so, this should be properly formalized through permits with the issuance of a new technical passport.

It is also worth checking that there are no utility bills. This check will help you avoid possible problems and ensure safety when entering into a real estate purchase agreement.

To be sure that the apartment is not subject to litigation and is not seized, it is worth checking the information about it and its owner using the Unified State Register of Court Decisions.

The website of the International Register of Losses is already working - Ministry of Justice3/5/24, 12:07 AM • 34565 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society
ministerstvo-yustytsii-ukrainaMinistry of Justice of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
sevastopolSevastopol
kyivKyiv

