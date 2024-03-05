$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
The website of the International Register of Losses is already working - Ministry of Justice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34586 views

The Ministry of Justice has announced the launch of the official website of the International Register of Damages, which will register claims for compensation for damages caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The website of the International Register of Losses is already working - Ministry of Justice

The official website of the International Register of Damages Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, established by the Resolution of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, has been launched today. The launch was announced by Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine Iryna Mudra, UNN reports.

The Register of Damages serves as a documentary form of recording evidence and information regarding claims for compensation for losses, damages or injury caused on or after February 24, 2022, on the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, including its territorial waters, to all interested individuals and legal entities, as well as to the state of Ukraine, including its regional and local authorities, state or controlled institutions, by internationally wrongful acts of the Russian Federation in Ukraine or against Ukraine. 

- the Deputy Minister of Justice reminded.

Details

The website is currently available in two languages: Ukrainian and English. Later, they promise to add a French version of the portal.

The Ministry of Justice noted that the International Register of Losses is the first component of the international compensation mechanism, which will consist of a register of losses; a commission for reviewing applications; and a compensation fund.

It is expected that the Register of Losses will start accepting the first applications in April 2024. The start of the application process will be announced later.

Environmentalists calculate air damage caused by Russia's attack on Odesa on February 2227.02.24, 12:52 • 29276 views

For reference

Link to the website of the International Register of Losses: rd4u.claims .

The website provides information about the Register of Damages, the latest news and events related to its operation. Potential claimants will be able to find answers to frequently asked questions, learn information about the start and procedure for filing damage claims, etc.

The location of the International Register of Losses is the city of. The Hague, the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Almost two hundred: the Ministry of Health estimated the destruction of medical facilities over two years of war20.02.24, 09:56 • 26104 views

Recall

Earlier, the Government promisedthat the Register of Damages Caused by Russia would be launched in the first quarter of next year. The main resource for Ukraine's recovery should be the confiscation of Russian assets frozen in the West

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPoliticsTechnologies
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
Council of Europe
The Hague
Netherlands
Ukraine
