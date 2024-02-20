Almost two hundred: the Ministry of Health estimated the destruction of medical facilities over two years of war

For almost two years of war, Russian occupants have damaged 1525 medical facilities and destroyed 197 more, the Ministry of Health reported on February 19, UNN reports.

Details

"During this time, 1525 medical facilities were damaged by enemy shelling, and another 197 were completely destroyed and cannot be restored," the statement said.

The largest losses were reportedly incurred in medical institutions in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Dnipro, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions. It is currently impossible to obtain full information on the extent of damage to medical facilities in the temporarily occupied territories.

In addition, it is stated that Russia damaged 103 ambulances, destroyed 258 and captured 125 ambulances.

According to the Ministry of Health, 506 medical facilities have already been fully restored, while another 359 have been partially rebuilt or are in the process of being restored.

In particular, most of the restored medical facilities are in Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions.

