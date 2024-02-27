Environmentalists calculate air damage caused by Russia's attack on Odesa on February 22

Air damage caused by Russia's attack on Odesa on February 22 this year amounts to almost 130 thousand UAH, UNN reports, citing the State Environmental Inspectorate of the Southwestern District.

"State inspectors have calculated the damage caused to the air, its amount is almost 130 thousand hryvnias," the statement said.

This amount will be included in the unified register of environmental damage caused by Russia's armed aggression.

One of the downed drones hit a two-story building in the Peresypskyi district of Odesa. A fire broke out over an area of 500 square meters. As a result, 39.6 tons of carbon dioxide were released into the air, the environmental inspectorate said.

As a reminder, on February 22, Russians attacked Odesa with drones and missiles.

A fire broke out at a civilian infrastructure facility in Odesa as a result of a Russian drone attack. In the morning, it became known that three people were killed in the Russian attack.

We would like to add that in Odesa region, air quality monitoring is carried out only in Odesa (seven stations) and Izmail (one station). Therefore, it is impossible to objectively assess the air quality in the region.

It should also be reminded that in 2022, the maximum single concentrations of suspended solids, carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, phenol, soot, and formaldehyde in Odesa exceeded the respective MPCs by 1.2-1.7 times, but these values did not meet the criterion of "dangerous pollution," according to the data of the Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory.