Environmentalists calculate air damage caused by Russia's attack on Odesa on February 22

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 31927 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 118894 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 74684 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 284943 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 240876 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 193652 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 232348 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251854 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157883 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372210 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+17°
2.2m/s
44%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 90300 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 113208 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 79720 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 72635 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 49940 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 52078 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 118896 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 284944 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 216394 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 240877 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 21506 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 29490 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 29320 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 74038 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 81120 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Environmentalists calculate air damage caused by Russia's attack on Odesa on February 22

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29276 views

Russia's February 22 attack on Odesa caused almost $130,000 in air damage.

Environmentalists calculate air damage caused by Russia's attack on Odesa on February 22

Air damage caused by Russia's attack on Odesa on February 22 this year amounts to almost 130 thousand UAH, UNN reports, citing the State Environmental Inspectorate of the Southwestern District.

 "State inspectors have calculated the damage caused to the air, its amount is almost 130 thousand hryvnias," the statement said.

This amount will be included in the unified register of environmental damage caused by Russia's armed aggression.

One of the downed drones hit a two-story building in the Peresypskyi district of Odesa. A fire broke out over an area of 500 square meters.  As a result, 39.6 tons of carbon dioxide were released into the air, the environmental inspectorate said.

As a reminder, on February 22, Russians attacked Odesa with drones and missiles.

A fire broke out at a civilian infrastructure facility in Odesa as a result of a Russian drone attack. In the morning, it became known that three people were killed in the Russian attack.

We would like to add that in Odesa region, air quality monitoring is carried out only in Odesa (seven stations) and Izmail (one station). Therefore, it is impossible to objectively assess the air quality in the region.

It should also be reminded that in 2022, the maximum single concentrations of suspended solids, carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, phenol, soot, and formaldehyde in Odesa exceeded the respective MPCs by 1.2-1.7 times, but these values did not meet the criterion of "dangerous pollution," according to the data of the Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarUNN-Odesa
PrJSC MHP
Odesa
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02