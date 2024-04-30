9,500 Ukrainians took out housing loans under eOselya

9,500 Ukrainians have taken out loans for the purchase of housing under the eHouse program worth almost UAH 15 billion. Since the beginning of the year, 3,200 families have participated in the program. UNN writes with reference to the website of the Ministry of Economy.

Loans for the purchase of housing under the eHouse program have already been taken out by 9,500 Ukrainians for a total of almost UAH 15 billion. Almost one in three people took out a loan to buy an apartment or a private house of the so-called first sale - either a ready-made one from a developer or one under construction. In the first four months of this year, banks issued mortgage loans worth over UAH 5 billion - 3,100 families will buy apartments and 105 will buy houses - said Deputy Minister of Economy Nadiya Bihun.

Last week, Ukrainians received 280 loans worth UAH 484 million under the eHouse program.

Among them:

151 military and security personnel, 21 teachers, 20 doctors and 6 scientists received loans at 3% interest;

64 people without their own housing, 13 veterans of previous operations and 5 veterans received loans at 7%.

Most loans were taken out to purchase housing on the secondary market - 176 loans, while 104 Ukrainians decided to take out loans to purchase first-time buyers - either ready-made from a developer or in a house under construction.

Most mortgages were taken out by residents:

Kyiv region - 80;

Kyiv city - 57;

Lviv region - 18;

Vinnytsia, Rivne and Khmelnytsky regions - 11 each.

Recall

163 defenders from Odesa region used the state program of affordable mortgage lending "eOselya", with the regional administration compensating more than UAH 1 million.