The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 31118 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
07:55 AM • 22618 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
07:51 AM • 22018 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
06:07 AM • 22706 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM • 28563 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 39362 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 41755 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 40602 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM • 42753 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Publications
Exclusives
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actual
Driver services are available again in the Diia app

Kyiv • UNN

 • 568 views

All driver services that operate in automatic mode are again available in the Diia app. The replacement of the vehicle registration certificate and re-registration of transport have been restored.

Driver services are available again in the Diia app

All driver services are again available in the "Diia" application, operating in a fully automatic mode. This was reported by UNN, citing "Diia".

Together with the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, technical malfunctions have been fixed - replacement of the vehicle registration certificate and re-registration of vehicles are again available in the "Diia" application.

- stated the press service.

According to their data, the services work, as before, in automatic mode.

Order in "Diia". The Ministry of Internal Affairs Service Center will check the documents, and "Ukrposhta" will deliver a brand new vehicle registration certificate and license plates - to the nearest branch or by courier directly to your door.

- explained in "Diia".

Recall

Since August 4, the replacement of vehicle registration certificates and car re-registration through the Diia application was temporarily unavailable. The service team and the Ministry of Internal Affairs were working to restore its operation.

Olga Rozgon

TechnologiesAuto
Diia (service)
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Ukrposhta