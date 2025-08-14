Driver services are available again in the Diia app

All driver services are again available in the "Diia" application, operating in a fully automatic mode. This was reported by UNN, citing "Diia".

Together with the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, technical malfunctions have been fixed - replacement of the vehicle registration certificate and re-registration of vehicles are again available in the "Diia" application. - stated the press service.

According to their data, the services work, as before, in automatic mode.

Order in "Diia". The Ministry of Internal Affairs Service Center will check the documents, and "Ukrposhta" will deliver a brand new vehicle registration certificate and license plates - to the nearest branch or by courier directly to your door. - explained in "Diia".

Recall

Since August 4, the replacement of vehicle registration certificates and car re-registration through the Diia application was temporarily unavailable. The service team and the Ministry of Internal Affairs were working to restore its operation.

More than 150 thousand cars re-registered through Diia