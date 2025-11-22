$42.150.00
November 21, 09:58 PM
Russia attacked the Orlivka checkpoint on the border with Romania at night: there are casualties and destruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2408 views

On the night of November 22, Russian drones attacked the Orlivka ferry checkpoint on the border with Romania, causing damage to civilian objects and 11 trucks. Two people were injured, and the international checkpoint temporarily suspended operations.

Russia attacked the Orlivka checkpoint on the border with Romania at night: there are casualties and destruction

On the night of November 22, Russians attacked the Orlivka ferry checkpoint on the border with Romania with drones. Preliminary, two people were injured. Damage to civilian objects was recorded. The international checkpoint temporarily suspends its operation. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (OVA) Oleh Kiper, the State Customs Service of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

At night, the enemy launched another massive attack on the south of Odesa region. Despite the active work of air defense forces, damage to civilian objects was recorded. Facades, roofs, and glazing of administrative buildings were damaged. 11 trucks were damaged in the parking lot. Preliminary, two people were injured. They are being provided with the necessary medical care.

- Kiper wrote in his Telegram.

The State Customs Service of Ukraine reported that the infrastructure of the Orlivka ferry complex was damaged by enemy shelling of attack UAVs.

The international checkpoint Orlivka temporarily suspends its operation

- the message says.

All necessary measures are currently being taken to eliminate the consequences.

"We ask you to use other nearby checkpoints for border crossing," the State Customs Service of Ukraine urged.

Recall

The head of the Sumy OVA Hryhorov stated that in the region, cases have increased where Russia uses so-called "waiting drones" against the civilian population, which primarily attack civilians and transport infrastructure.

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
State Customs Service of Ukraine
Oleh Kiper
Odesa Oblast
Romania
Ukraine