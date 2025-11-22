The number of victims of the Russian attack on Ternopil has risen to 32 people

On the night of November 22, another woman's body was pulled from under the rubble of a destroyed high-rise building in Ternopil. The number of dead as a result of the Russian attack on the city on November 19 increased to 32 people, including six children. This was reported by the head of the regional police, Serhiy Ziubanenko, according to UNN.

As of 03:00 on November 22, rescuers found the body of another woman at the site of the rubble removal after the enemy attack in Ternopil... The number of dead increased to 32 people, including 6 children. - he wrote in his Telegram.

Ziubarenko reminded that 94 people, including 18 children, were injured as a result of this enemy shelling.

"Emergency rescue operations continue uninterruptedly," the police chief added.

Recall

Ternopil was attacked by Russia with missiles and attack drones on the night of November 19.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on November 19, Russia launched Kh-101 cruise missiles at residential high-rise buildings in Ternopil. The missiles were fired from Tu-95MS and Tu-160MS aircraft from the Vologda and Astrakhan regions of the Russian Federation.