Attempt to import almost a hundredweight of Russian caviar and crabs from Europe stopped at the border

At the customs post "Ustyluh" (Volyn region), a citizen of Ukraine was detained who tried to import almost a hundredweight of red caviar and crab meat of Russian origin into the country. The estimated value of the cargo is over 170 thousand hryvnias. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the import of certain goods originating from the Russian Federation into Ukraine has been prohibited since 2015. And since April 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has established a complete embargo on trade with the aggressor state.

However, a citizen of Ukraine, who was returning home from Europe through the Ustyluh customs post, disregarded this ban. Almost a hundredweight of red caviar and crab meat with an estimated value of UAH 170,000 was discovered by Volyn customs officers in his bus. - the message says.

Containers and glass jars containing Russian products were in the car's interior without signs of concealment. The origin of the caviar was clearly indicated by the labeling on the packaging: "RF, Kamchatka Krai." The prohibited import item has been temporarily seized.

A protocol on violation of customs rules under Part 3 of Article 471 of the Customs Code of Ukraine has been drawn up against the citizen. The final decision in the case will be made by the court.

A batch of new iPhone 17s was attempted to be smuggled into Ukraine immediately after sales began