Social network

Used 5-year-old daughter to sell drugs via Telegram: 22-year-old Lviv resident charged with suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

Lviv law enforcement officers have sent to court the case of a 22-year-old woman who sold amphetamine, mephedrone, and cannabis, involving her 5-year-old daughter in criminal activities. The child helped her mother make "stashes" and load packages with drugs into parcel lockers.

Used 5-year-old daughter to sell drugs via Telegram: 22-year-old Lviv resident charged with suspicion
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine

In Lviv, law enforcement officers have sent an indictment to court against a 22-year-old woman who sold narcotic substances and used her own 5-year-old daughter to mask her criminal activities. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

Details

According to the investigation, the suspect was involved in the sale of amphetamine, mephedrone, and cannabis. To do this, she organized a scheme for selling drugs through Telegram. The "goods" were ordered in bulk in the same messenger - by mail or in the form of so-called "master stashes."

Then the offender made "stashes" or sent parcels to clients. The estimated monthly income was about 100,000 hryvnias.

To avoid attracting the attention of law enforcement agencies, the woman constantly changed her place of residence and took her child with her. The latter, not understanding what her mother was actually doing, loaded parcels with drugs into parcel lockers, walked with her mother during "stashes" in parks, forest belts, and near playgrounds.

The woman was detained during one of these "walks" - she managed to place such a stash. During the search, 25 rolls of cannabis were found in the child's backpack.

Law enforcement officers also found and seized two large "master stashes" with mephedrone with a total weight of over 6.5 kg. In addition, 74 "stashes," scales, and other evidence of the woman's criminal activity were found.

The detainee was charged under Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation, shipment or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues, committed with the involvement of a minor).

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment from nine to twelve years with confiscation of property.

Recall

The State Customs Service prevented several attempts to import narcotic tea Mitragyna speciosa and the supplement SPIRULINA into Ukraine. This involves more than 700 kg of dangerous products.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
