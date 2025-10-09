$41.400.09
Woman tried to smuggle almost a million dollars in cash out of Ukraine under the hood of a car

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1294 views

At the Porubne-Siret checkpoint, customs officers seized 970,000 US dollars hidden in the engine compartment of a Ukrainian citizen's car. The currency and the car have been seized, and a violation of customs regulations is being documented.

Woman tried to smuggle almost a million dollars in cash out of Ukraine under the hood of a car

Customs officers at the Porubne - Siret checkpoint found almost a million dollars in cash under the hood. The funds and the car were seized, UNN reports with reference to the State Customs Service.

Details

Today, a car driven by a citizen of Ukraine arrived at the Porubne - Siret checkpoint. During the customs inspection of this vehicle, hidden currency values were found in a specially made cache in the engine compartment.

According to customs officers, the woman tried to hide a total of 970 thousand US dollars, which, at the exchange rate of the National Bank, amounts to 40 million 160 thousand UAH.

Currently, officials of the Chernivtsi customs are documenting this violation of customs rules under Part 1 of Article 483 of the Customs Code of Ukraine. The currency and the car, equipped for their illegal movement, have been seized in the prescribed manner.

Additionally, a report on an act containing signs of a criminal offense will be sent to the Territorial Department of the Bureau of Economic Security in Chernivtsi region.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
State Customs Service of Ukraine
Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine