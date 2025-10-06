Lviv customs officers stopped an attempt to illegally move a 17th-century icon by Andreas Asper

$41.230.05
48.380.12
ukenru
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 4994 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
10:30 AM • 14263 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
10:10 AM • 17800 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 21645 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 46585 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 27458 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 35078 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 63383 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 75690 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 90867 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
0.8m/s
67%
751mm
Popular news
Over 5,000 Cubans are fighting on Russia's side against Ukraine - ReutersOctober 6, 06:22 AM • 10971 views
Rubio named Trump's potential successor in the US presidential electionOctober 6, 06:25 AM • 12628 views
Russian troops again attacked energy infrastructure overnight - once again in Chernihiv regionOctober 6, 06:37 AM • 21940 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 24962 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhoto12:01 PM • 12635 views
Publications
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhoto12:01 PM • 12839 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 25182 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhotoOctober 6, 06:06 AM • 46594 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 172993 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 101591 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ursula von der Leyen
Vadym Filashkin
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Netherlands
Poland
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 59448 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 56315 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 131924 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 64327 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 65872 views
Actual
Bild
YouTube
TikTok
Nord Stream
R-360 Neptune

Lviv customs officers stopped an attempt to illegally move a 17th-century icon by Andreas Asper

Kyiv • UNN

 • 960 views

Lviv customs officers discovered an ancient 17th-century icon, painted by Andreas Asper, during customs control at the border. Experts valued it at 25 thousand US dollars, confirming its historical and cultural value.

Lviv customs officers stopped an attempt to illegally move a 17th-century icon by Andreas Asper

At the Shehyni – Medyka checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border, Lviv customs officers stopped an attempt to illegally move an ancient 17th-century icon abroad. Experts from the National Museum in Lviv confirmed its authenticity and recognized it as a historical and cultural value. This was reported by representatives of the Lviv Customs in Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

During customs control of a Volkswagen Crafter car, which a citizen of Ukraine was returning from Poland in, employees of the Lviv Customs found an ancient icon among the passenger's personal belongings. The painting depicting a Gospel scene belongs to the brush of Andreas Asper – a Swiss artist of the early 17th century.

"The Gospel Scene", painted by Andreas Asper – a famous Swiss artist of the early 17th century, was among the driver's personal belongings. The authenticity of the work is indicated by the author's signature in the lower right corner and the inscription on the back of the painting 

– reported the customs officers of Lviv region.

In order to verify the legality of moving the item across the border, the icon was sent for examination to the National Museum in Lviv named after Andrey Sheptytsky. After a thorough analysis, experts concluded that it is a museum exhibit that has significant historical and cultural value.

Poland detained over 58 tons of tomato paste from Ukraine at the border: mold detected22.09.25, 14:37 • 4513 views

According to the experts' conclusion, the work depicting the holy apostles Peter and Paul is estimated at approximately 25 thousand US dollars, which is equivalent to more than one million hryvnias.

Based on the discovery of the value, customs officers drew up a protocol on violation of customs rules in accordance with Part 3 of Article 471 of the Customs Code of Ukraine, which provides for liability for an attempt to illegally move cultural values across the state border.

In Zakarpattia, the church proclaimed blessed a priest shot by a militiaman29.09.25, 00:59 • 4280 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyCultureCrimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
State Customs Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Lviv
Poland