Traffic slowdown possible at three checkpoints on the border with Poland: the reason named

On October 27, traffic entering Poland at the Nizhankovychi – Malhowice, Smilnytsia – Kroscienko, and Hrushiv – Budomierz checkpoints may slow down due to the launch of the digital Entry/Exit System. This was reported by the State Customs Service, according to UNN.

Drivers were urged to take these circumstances into account and choose alternative checkpoints for crossing the border.

Recall

Queues at the Ukrainian-Polish border are caused by an increase in passenger traffic during the autumn holidays, and not by the new EU control system. Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, noted that the system operates at only three checkpoints.