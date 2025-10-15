Concealed the customs value of fur, but as a result - lost UAH 10 million: entrepreneur burned trying to save money

An attempt to import 6.3 tons of "dried beaver fur skins" turned out to be more complicated than the businessman had planned. The border guard sent a request, and based on the response from Slovakia, it was established that the cargo being moved from the European Union was significantly more expensive.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

Details

At the border with Slovakia, border guards drew up a protocol on customs rules violation regarding products that the head of a Ukrainian factory tried to import. A 47-year-old entrepreneur from Zakarpattia tried to import a large batch of fur into Ukraine at an understated customs value.

According to the accompanying documents, the semi-trailer contained "dried beaver fur skins" in a total of 59 bags, weighing 6.3 tons, worth almost 100 thousand dollars. - informs the press service of the State Customs Department.

Then the inspection began.

As part of international cooperation, a request was sent to the customs authorities of Slovakia. The answer received was striking - the transported cargo had a significantly higher value. The head of the domestic fur factory tried to conceal the value from customs control by providing the customs with documents containing false information. But as a result, he lost a batch of beaver fur worth 10 million UAH.

Currently, beaver fur skins, in a total amount of 10173 pieces, have been seized pending a court decision.

