A malfunction occurred at the Polish customs: the system for entering Ukraine is operating in emergency mode

In Poland, a technical malfunction occurred in the electronic customs clearance system in the morning. This may complicate the movement of freight transport across the Ukrainian-Polish border. In particular, the system is operating in emergency mode for entry into Ukraine. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Attention to international carriers. According to the Polish side, on the morning of October 5, a technical malfunction occurred in the electronic customs clearance system of the Republic of Poland. Therefore, the movement of freight transport across the Ukrainian-Polish border may be complicated. In particular, the system is operating in emergency mode for entry into Ukraine. - the message says.

It is reported that only vehicles traveling without cargo are accepted for exit from Ukraine.

The resumption of full-scale vehicle passage will be announced additionally.

Addition

In May, the Ukrainian government supplemented the list of border crossing points for road, rail, ferry, air, and river communication.