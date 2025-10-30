Parcel explosion during customs control at Ukrposhta in Kyiv: five injured, sender identified

An explosion occurred at the "Ukrposhta" customs post of the Kyiv customs during the inspection of an international postal item. Five people were injured as a result of the incident - two customs officers and three postal workers. Work in the area of the incident has been temporarily suspended, investigators are clarifying the circumstances of the explosion, writes UNN with reference to the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

Details

Today, October 30, at the "Ukrposhta" customs post of the Kyiv customs, during customs control of international postal items that were being processed for export from Ukraine, an unknown object, which was an insert in the parcel, exploded. Two employees of the Kyiv customs and three employees of JSC "Ukrposhta" were injured. Everyone received medical assistance. Emergency services have finished their work. Investigative actions are ongoing - the post says.

It is also indicated that the processing of shipments at this post has been temporarily suspended, but work will be resumed when it becomes safe. Import processing, however, is carried out in normal mode.

Thanks to the information system of the State Customs Service, it was possible to quickly identify the sender and detect another postal item with suspicious contents. All shipments from this sender have been identified, and their customs clearance has been suspended - added the customs officers.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Ukrposhta director Ihor Smilianskyi reported that an explosion at one of the sorting centers in Kyiv occurred during control procedures for sending prohibited items. Thanks to the measures, it was possible to detect and seize another parcel with prohibited and dangerous contents. He noted that an investigation is currently underway, and therefore details of the incident will be provided when the investigation allows.