Over 100 tons of products from a company owned by Russian owners transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine – OGP

Prosecutors in Chernihiv region ensured the seizure and transfer of over 100 tons of corrugated sheets, produced by an enterprise controlled by residents of the Russian Federation and Belarus, for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, the company's executives tried to conceal and illegally export the products to avoid confiscation, hastily "rewriting" the enterprise to a straw man. The attempt failed: over 100 tons of corrugated sheets were discovered at the Chernihiv customs, after which the property was transferred to strengthen the defensive positions of the Ukrainian military.

A businessman connected to Russia and an assistant to MP Zhelezniak wants to seize Kyiv's Atlas Plaza from the Atlas festival team

The investigation is ongoing into facts of abuse of power and financing of actions against the territorial integrity of Ukraine. Earlier, ARMA had already received equipment from this enterprise, and part of the products was also directed to the needs of the army.

Ukraine seizes Russian vessel that exported Ukrainian grain through Crimea and evaded sanctions