Over 100 tons of products from a company owned by Russian owners transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine – OGP

$42.280.10
49.220.12
ukenru
05:49 PM • 11428 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
December 11, 05:00 PM • 19411 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
December 11, 02:13 PM • 20693 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 24121 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 33415 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
December 11, 12:12 PM • 18893 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
December 11, 11:59 AM • 20693 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
December 11, 11:58 AM • 16783 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
December 11, 11:00 AM • 16913 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
December 11, 10:29 AM • 17281 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
3.1m/s
89%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Putin ordered to continue the offensive in Ukraine and capture SiverskVideoDecember 11, 03:25 PM • 5096 views
Change in wind over the Pacific Ocean could trigger record global warming in 2026 – climatologistsPhotoDecember 11, 03:57 PM • 4512 views
Ukrainian drones attacked two chemical plants in Russia: Madyar revealed detailsDecember 11, 04:11 PM • 5354 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for holding presidential elections in UkraineDecember 11, 05:10 PM • 4344 views
Kyiv under pressure: Ukraine finds it difficult to cope with Donald Trump's "destructive peace plans" – The EconomistDecember 11, 05:23 PM • 6170 views
Publications
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 33417 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 43746 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 45029 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 56061 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 56982 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Belarus
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 27341 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 30604 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 36108 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 31978 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 40706 views
Actual
Technology
ChatGPT
Heating
The Economist
Social network

Over 100 tons of products from a company owned by Russian owners transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine – OGP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2756 views

Prosecutors in Chernihiv region transferred over 100 tons of corrugated metal sheets from an enterprise controlled by residents of the Russian Federation and Belarus to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The management attempted to conceal and illegally export the products to avoid confiscation.

Over 100 tons of products from a company owned by Russian owners transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine – OGP

Prosecutors in Chernihiv region ensured the seizure and transfer of over 100 tons of corrugated sheets, produced by an enterprise controlled by residents of the Russian Federation and Belarus, for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, the company's executives tried to conceal and illegally export the products to avoid confiscation, hastily "rewriting" the enterprise to a straw man. The attempt failed: over 100 tons of corrugated sheets were discovered at the Chernihiv customs, after which the property was transferred to strengthen the defensive positions of the Ukrainian military.

A businessman connected to Russia and an assistant to MP Zhelezniak wants to seize Kyiv's Atlas Plaza from the Atlas festival team10.12.25, 19:02 • 2884 views

The investigation is ongoing into facts of abuse of power and financing of actions against the territorial integrity of Ukraine. Earlier, ARMA had already received equipment from this enterprise, and part of the products was also directed to the needs of the army.

Ukraine seizes Russian vessel that exported Ukrainian grain through Crimea and evaded sanctions10.12.25, 11:09 • 4758 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
State Customs Service of Ukraine
Belarus
Chernihiv Oblast
Crimea
Ukraine