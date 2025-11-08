Customs system failure did not affect railway connections: international passenger trains are operating as usual

The technical failure in the customs system, which temporarily halted the operation of road checkpoints, did not affect railway connections. Passenger clearance operations for those traveling across the border by rail are being carried out in full, UNN reports, citing the State Border Guard Service.

The movement of international passenger trains and the processing of passengers at railway checkpoints, both for entry and exit from Ukraine, is proceeding as usual. - border guards report.

The State Border Guard Service emphasizes that the technical failure in the customs system, which temporarily halted the operation of road checkpoints, did not affect railway connections. The cause of the failure was a power outage after the enemy shelling of energy facilities.

Border guards also ensure the passage of citizens crossing the western border on foot, except for the "Dykovo" and "Selmentsi" checkpoints.

As reported by the State Customs Service, the reason for the suspension of traveler passage at the border was a technical failure with power supply due to a large-scale attack by the Russian Federation; the resumption of checkpoint operations in normal mode is expected in the near future.