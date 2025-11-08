Departure abroad and entry impossible: database failure occurred - State Border Guard Service

A customs database failure has halted entry and exit at Ukraine's border, the State Customs Service announced on Saturday, UNN reports.

Border crossing operations have been temporarily suspended. The reason for the halt in operations at border crossing points was a failure in the customs database. Therefore, the processing of citizens and vehicles for entry into and exit from Ukraine is temporarily not being carried out. - reported the State Border Guard Service.

Travelers were urged to take this information into account when planning their trip.

