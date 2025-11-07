ukenru
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 6314 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
05:43 AM • 11851 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
03:41 AM • 19443 views
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
November 7, 12:03 AM • 22660 views
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
November 6, 07:30 PM • 28129 views
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
Exclusive
November 6, 02:11 PM • 58987 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
November 6, 12:47 PM • 56583 views
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
November 6, 12:10 PM • 37621 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
November 6, 11:26 AM • 33920 views
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
Exclusive
November 6, 08:00 AM • 61844 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia: windows broken in high-rise buildings and kindergartenNovember 6, 10:56 PM • 4362 views
Russian army trying to speed up on Pokrovsk direction - DeepStatePhotoNovember 6, 11:36 PM • 6442 views
Trump confirmed that Kazakhstan will join the “Abraham Accords”November 7, 01:37 AM • 5548 views
Orban made a new statement about a possible meeting between Trump and Putin: details03:02 AM • 11974 views
In Britain, archaeologists have unearthed hundreds of ancient structures over 2,000 years old that have no explanationPhoto03:28 AM • 11219 views
Publications
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 6298 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Exclusive
November 6, 02:11 PM • 58981 views
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educatorsNovember 6, 01:00 PM • 33733 views
The bribe-taker and his team: how MP Odarchenko activates Hrytskov for manual control of the SBITU and what the embezzlement in the construction of the oncology center has to do with itPhotoNovember 6, 11:03 AM • 4270 views
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic modelsPhotoNovember 6, 10:56 AM • 39977 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
António Guterres
Danylo Hetmantsev
Oleh Kiper
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Crimea
Norway
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhoto08:03 AM • 718 views
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a year07:49 AM • 704 views
GTA VI release postponed again06:53 AM • 1750 views
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhotoNovember 6, 07:34 AM • 32216 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 33023 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Facebook
Brent Crude

New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6372 views

The EU introduced a new entry-exit system (EES) on October 12, which involves collecting biometric data from non-EU citizens. Currently, all checkpoints on the border with Hungary and Poland are connected to the system, and no traffic complications have been observed.

New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program

In October, the European Union introduced the EES (Entry/Exit System) - an information system where all citizens from non-EU countries will be registered every time they exit or enter the EU. The State Border Guard Service told a journalist from UNN how checkpoints on the border between Ukraine and the European Union are adapting to the new system and whether this changes the situation at the border.

New rules for crossing the border with the EU

Representatives of the European Commission announced new changes in July of this year, which will come into force on October 12, 2025. According to the changes, a new information EES system is being created, where all citizens from non-EU countries will be registered every time they exit or enter the EU. The EES system was approved at the legislative level in 2017.

The changes concern states that are part of the Schengen area (25 EU states, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland). This will apply to citizens of third countries who wish to travel to the aforementioned states with a short-stay visa or citizens who do not need a visa.

EES is part of the European Union's "Smart Borders" package, the main goal of which is to improve control over EU borders. In addition to the EES system, the package includes the expanded use of EU Automatic Border Control (ABC) systems, as well as the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS).

EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know 11.10.25, 17:06 • 140703 views

EES System

The European Union has introduced a new entry-exit system, which also provides for the collection of biometric data. This system began to be implemented in European and Schengen countries on October 12. But this does not mean that all checkpoints were immediately connected to this system from that day. In general, the European Union gave six months for connection

- Demchenko explained.

Demchenko emphasized that the connection of checkpoints on the border with Hungary and Poland to the specified system has now been completed.

If we talk about European countries bordering Ukraine, then gradually checkpoints in Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and Poland are connecting to this system. As of now, all checkpoints in Hungary on the border with Ukraine are connected to this system. And on the border with Poland, the last direction, opposite the Yahodyn checkpoint, according to information from Polish colleagues, was supposed to connect to this system. Before that, other checkpoints were connecting

- said the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service.

EES for Ukrainians

Andriy Demchenko emphasized that currently not all citizens of Ukraine immediately undergo this data collection. In general, the European Union has given Ukraine six months to implement the EES system.

It should be understood that, according to my information, not all citizens of third countries, including Ukraine, whose data will be collected to fill this system, not all citizens immediately, even at those checkpoints where this system is connected, undergo the collection of all data. The European Union has determined that this system can be filled gradually. One hundred percent filling with biometric data, including fingerprints, facial images, should take place in six months

- Demchenko explained.

Attempts to break through the barrier at the border are not isolated cases - SBGS03.11.25, 10:03 • 2598 views

Situation at the border

The spokesman added that currently, at those checkpoints where the EES system is connected, no complications are observed.

At Ukrainian checkpoints, even opposite those European countries where the EES system is connected, we do not see any complications in traffic. That is, a decrease in passenger traffic, or complications in movement for citizens, is not observed. In general, passenger traffic is dynamic, and an increase in passenger traffic precisely affects the formation of queues

- Demchenko stated.

The border guard added that since the beginning of autumn, passenger traffic at the border has been falling. It increased in both directions only during the autumn holidays at the end of October.

In general, starting from September 1, passenger traffic, on the contrary, is falling. Recently, it only tended to increase when there were autumn holidays in Ukrainian schools last week. Then the number of people wishing to cross the border increased, primarily women and children. Even classes and groups left Ukraine. At the beginning of the holidays, the number of border crossings for exit from Ukraine increased. This past weekend, the number of crossings for entry into Ukraine prevailed more

- Demchenko noted.

Andriy Demchenko also reported that as of today, the total number of border crossings in both directions on weekdays is 80,000 in both directions. On weekends, passenger traffic, of course, increases somewhat, and this weekend it will remain at about 100,000 crossings.

Let me remind you that in the summer months, when passenger traffic was particularly high. For example, in August, on weekdays, 120-125 thousand citizens crossed the border, and on weekends, passenger traffic increased to 150 thousand crossings

- Demchenko summarized.

Ukrainian border guards shoot down over 100 Russian drones daily - SBGS02.11.25, 13:44 • 4218 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyNews of the WorldPublications
State Border of Ukraine
European Commission
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Switzerland
European Union
Iceland
Norway
Romania
Slovakia
Hungary
Ukraine
Poland