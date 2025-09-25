Departure to Poland at two checkpoints is complicated: the State Customs Service explained the reasons

Delays in traffic movement for exiting Ukraine are possible at the Shehyni-Medyka and Krakovets-Korczowa checkpoints on the border with Poland. Drivers should choose other checkpoints to cross the border, writes UNN with reference to the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

Details

Information for citizens who are planning to cross the Ukrainian-Polish border in the near future: possible delays in traffic movement for exiting Ukraine at the Shehyni-Medyka and Krakovets-Korczowa checkpoints - reported the State Customs Service.

The State Customs Service clarified that the complications in exiting are related to the Polish side testing a system for checking biometric data and the departure of Hasidic pilgrims from Ukraine.

For comfortable border crossing, we suggest choosing other nearby checkpoints: "Rava-Ruska - Hrebenne", "Hrushiv - Budomierz", "Uhryniv - Dołhobyczów", "Nizhankovychi - Malhowice" - advised the customs service.

Addition

After the Rosh Hashanah celebration, thousands of Hasidic pilgrims leave Ukraine. This led to a significant increase in passenger traffic at the borders with Moldova and Poland and the formation of queues at a number of checkpoints.