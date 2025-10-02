In Bukovyna, premium French wine contraband worth almost 1.6 million was discovered

In Chernivtsi region, law enforcement officers reported a suspicion to a smuggler who tried to secretly import premium wine worth 1.6 million hryvnias into Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

Prosecutors of the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office informed a resident of Chernivtsi district about the suspicion of smuggling excisable goods (Part 1 of Article 201-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, a citizen, traveling from Romania to Ukraine, was transporting 30 bottles of French wine with a volume of 750 ml without excise tax stamps in a hidden compartment of a "Mercedes-Benz" car.

The estimated market value of the contraband reaches almost UAH 1.6 million - the report says.

During customs control, employees of the Chernivtsi customs discovered the hiding place and seized the excisable goods.

