October 1, 05:49 PM • 17657 views
Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant in blackout due to enemy shelling - Ministry of Energy
October 1, 05:21 PM • 26880 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 35153 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 02:16 PM • 26425 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Exclusive
October 1, 12:21 PM • 44337 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
October 1, 10:38 AM • 24983 views
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
October 1, 09:34 AM • 22766 views
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in OdesaPhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 06:00 AM • 54719 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
October 1, 05:57 AM • 41570 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
October 1, 05:47 AM • 32757 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
In Bukovyna, premium French wine contraband worth almost 1.6 million was discovered

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1442 views

Law enforcement officers in Chernivtsi Oblast reported suspicion to a smuggler who attempted to covertly import 30 bottles of French wine without excise stamps into Ukraine. The estimated market value of the seized goods is almost 1.6 million hryvnias.

In Bukovyna, premium French wine contraband worth almost 1.6 million was discovered

In Chernivtsi region, law enforcement officers reported a suspicion to a smuggler who tried to secretly import premium wine worth 1.6 million hryvnias into Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office

Details

Prosecutors of the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office informed a resident of Chernivtsi district about the suspicion of smuggling excisable goods (Part 1 of Article 201-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, a citizen, traveling from Romania to Ukraine, was transporting 30 bottles of French wine with a volume of 750 ml without excise tax stamps in a hidden compartment of a "Mercedes-Benz" car.

The estimated market value of the contraband reaches almost UAH 1.6 million

- the report says.

During customs control, employees of the Chernivtsi customs discovered the hiding place and seized the excisable goods.

Recall

In Lviv region, border guards uncovered large-scale smuggling of equipment worth 8 million hryvnias, mostly iPhone 17. The largest batch was discovered at the Shehyni checkpoint, where 148 iPhones of various models were attempted to be transported.

Border guards uncovered large-scale smuggling: what was seized17.08.25, 17:56 • 10751 view

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
State Customs Service of Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Romania
Ukraine