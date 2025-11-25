$42.370.10
Over 700 kg of narcotic tea illegally attempted to be imported into Ukraine: customs officials reveal details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1066 views

The State Customs Service prevented several attempts to import the narcotic tea Mitragyna speciosa and the SPIRULINA supplement into Ukraine, discovering the largest consignment at the border with Hungary. In total, hundreds of kilograms of crushed kratom leaves, which are a narcotic substance, were seized.

Over 700 kg of narcotic tea illegally attempted to be imported into Ukraine: customs officials reveal details

Several attempts were made to smuggle hundreds of kilograms of the narcotic tea Mitragyna speciosa and the biologically active supplement SPIRULINA into Ukraine. As reported by the State Customs Service, customs officers discovered the largest batch of the narcotic substance on the border with Hungary, UNN reports.

Details

Over several weeks, customs officers, in cooperation with law enforcement, prevented several instances of illegal movement of significant batches of the narcotic tea Mitragyna speciosa and the biologically active supplement SPIRULINA (these substances are essentially crushed leaves of the kratom plant).

According to the List of Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances, and Precursors, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers' resolution, kratom is classified as a narcotic drug and plant whose circulation is restricted from movement across the customs border of Ukraine.

As pharmacists emphasize, the raw material of this plant contains alkaloids that can cause addiction similar to opioid drugs.

Ukrainian citizens returning from EU countries by car, during customs control, deliberately chose the simplified lane – the "green corridor" – to avoid thorough inspection and cross the border faster. When the offenders were caught "red-handed," they claimed they were transporting the goods at the request of volunteers, and some brave individuals even asserted that they were carrying the "narcotic goods" for their own needs.

- the report states.

Customs officers discovered the largest batch of the narcotic substance on the border with Hungary – at the "Astey" customs post. From the luggage compartment of a minivan, they retrieved 550 packages of "SPIRULINA" dietary supplements (totaling 550 kg) of Chinese production. After a chemical examination, the product turned out to be crushed leaves of the Mitragyna speciosa plant (kratom). Law enforcement agencies have been notified of possible signs of a crime under Articles 307 and 309 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

At the "Uzhhorod-Automobile" customs post, on the border with Slovakia, 4 instances of illegal movement of narcotic tea were detected within a few days. In suitcases among household items and food products, vehicle drivers were transporting packages with a crushed green substance.

Expertise confirmed that the packages contained crushed kratom leaves. Law enforcement officers were informed of the detected facts regarding existing signs of a crime under Articles 307 and 309 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

