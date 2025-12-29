How not to fall for scammers during online dating: advice from the patrol police

$42.060.13
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 6554 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
11:59 AM • 9206 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations
December 29, 09:17 AM • 16563 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM • 33897 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 29, 01:10 AM • 53755 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 58270 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 51376 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
December 28, 07:32 PM • 40295 views
War termination talks reach final stage - Trump
December 28, 11:58 AM • 43903 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
Florida talks could unblock first call between Zelenskyy and Putin in five years - Fox NewsDecember 29, 07:01 AM
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM
Up to 30 cm of snow fell in some places: snowy roads in six regions, a highway closure and traffic complications09:45 AM
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraud10:49 AM
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulator12:07 PM
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulator12:07 PM
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraud10:49 AM
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Steve Witkoff
Denys Shmyhal
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM
How not to fall for scammers during online dating: advice from the patrol police

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

The patrol police warn against sending money to strangers during online dating. Scammers may ask for money for various needs and then disappear.

How not to fall for scammers during online dating: advice from the patrol police

Online dating can be enjoyable, but sometimes scammers hide behind attractive profiles. The Patrol Police advises caution: do not send money to strangers and check who is really on the other side of the screen, UNN reports.

When online dating, it is necessary to exercise special caution. Behind attractive profiles and pleasant communication, there may be individuals who seek to seize your funds.

- the message says.

Here's how it works:

First, they ask you for a small amount – to top up your mobile account or pay for the internet. Later, the "needs" grow: money for treatment, help for relatives, debt repayment, etc. After receiving the funds, the scammers stop all contact.

Here are simple recommendations to follow to avoid danger:

  • send money only to verified individuals;
    • initiate a personal meeting and carefully assess the interlocutor's behavior;
      • emotional pressure and the demand for "urgent help" can be one of the scammers' hooks.

        Remember: true feelings are not financial demands. If you suspect fraud, immediately contact the police.

        - the law enforcement officers added.

        How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline22.12.25, 12:33

        Olga Rozgon

        SocietyCrimes and emergencies
