How not to fall for scammers during online dating: advice from the patrol police

Online dating can be enjoyable, but sometimes scammers hide behind attractive profiles. The Patrol Police advises caution: do not send money to strangers and check who is really on the other side of the screen, UNN reports.

When online dating, it is necessary to exercise special caution. Behind attractive profiles and pleasant communication, there may be individuals who seek to seize your funds. - the message says.

Here's how it works:

First, they ask you for a small amount – to top up your mobile account or pay for the internet. Later, the "needs" grow: money for treatment, help for relatives, debt repayment, etc. After receiving the funds, the scammers stop all contact.

Here are simple recommendations to follow to avoid danger:

send money only to verified individuals;

initiate a personal meeting and carefully assess the interlocutor's behavior;

emotional pressure and the demand for "urgent help" can be one of the scammers' hooks.

Remember: true feelings are not financial demands. If you suspect fraud, immediately contact the police. - the law enforcement officers added.

