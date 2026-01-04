Beware of fraudsters: the Center for Countering Disinformation warns of fake SMS messages on behalf of the post office

A surge in fraudulent activity has been recorded in Ukraine, where attackers are impersonating well-known postal services. Users are massively receiving fake SMS messages about the alleged impossibility of delivering a parcel due to an "incorrect address" or "missing index." This was reported by the CPD, writes UNN.

Details

Attackers send messages from unknown numbers that contain a link to a third-party resource. The victim is offered to follow the link to "update data" for successful receipt of the shipment.

In fact, these are phishing sites whose interface copies the official pages of postal operators. After entering personal or banking data on such resources, fraudsters gain full access to the user's accounts and personal information.

Security measures

The Cyberpolice and the Center for Countering Disinformation emphasize that official postal services ("Ukrposhta", "Nova Poshta", etc.) do not send SMS with suspicious links from private numbers.

To protect your funds, follow these rules:

do not follow links in messages from unknown senders;

check the parcel status only on the official website of the service or in the mobile application;

never enter bank card details on third-party resources;

in case of accidental disclosure of data, immediately block the card through your bank.

If you have become a victim of fraudsters, report it to the Cyberpolice through the feedback form on the official website or by calling 102.

