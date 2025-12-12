Football and esports: the first PUBSTOMP took place in Zhytomyr

This week, Ukrainian fans are watching the last round of the UPL in 2025. At the same time, passions are raging in Budapest around the final Major of the year in CS2, which will summarize the esports season, UNN reports.

FC Polissya, with the support of its official sponsor, the bookmaker brand GGBET, united football and esports fans and organized a PUBSTOMP — a joint viewing of CS2 matches with a star-fan lineup.

Such events are part of modern fan culture around the world, and this time, for the first time, an event of this format took place in Zhytomyr. Fans had the opportunity to feel part of the Zhytomyr "pack", sharing emotions from the matches in the company of Polissya football players.

The broadcast was accompanied by live commentary from the hosts, thematic interactives, and informal communication, where fans could ask questions to the players of the Zhytomyr team. Midfielder Oleksandr Nazarenko, defender Eduard Sarapiy, and forward Mykola Haiduchyk visited the event from the club.

The format was also appreciated by the football players themselves. They say it's nice to see fans not only in the stands but also in such a warm atmosphere.

"Such events bring fans closer to football players, to the team, so we need to hold more of these," Mykola Haiduchyk.

PUBSTOMP from FC Polissya with the support of GGBET allowed to unite the football and esports communities around common emotions — watching matches and supporting favorite teams. Such events develop fan culture and create a space for communication between football players and fans.

