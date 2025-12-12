$42.270.01
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
01:09 PM • 13596 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
01:07 PM • 16893 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
11:47 AM • 28883 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
11:37 AM • 24281 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
10:25 AM • 21645 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
10:23 AM • 21841 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
December 12, 07:00 AM • 23531 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 29012 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 41078 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
01:07 PM • 16893 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winners
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
11:47 AM • 28883 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure Ukrainians
December 11, 01:44 PM • 69228 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent about
Football and esports: the first PUBSTOMP took place in Zhytomyr

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

FC Polissia and GGBET held a PUBSTOMP in Zhytomyr, bringing together football and esports fans to watch the final Major of CS2. Polissia football players were present at the event and communicated with the fans.

Football and esports: the first PUBSTOMP took place in Zhytomyr

This week, Ukrainian fans are watching the last round of the UPL in 2025. At the same time, passions are raging in Budapest around the final Major of the year in CS2, which will summarize the esports season, UNN reports.  

FC Polissya, with the support of its official sponsor, the bookmaker brand GGBET, united football and esports fans and organized a PUBSTOMP — a joint viewing of CS2 matches with a star-fan lineup.

Such events are part of modern fan culture around the world, and this time, for the first time, an event of this format took place in Zhytomyr. Fans had the opportunity to feel part of the Zhytomyr "pack", sharing emotions from the matches in the company of Polissya football players.

The broadcast was accompanied by live commentary from the hosts, thematic interactives, and informal communication, where fans could ask questions to the players of the Zhytomyr team. Midfielder Oleksandr Nazarenko, defender Eduard Sarapiy, and forward Mykola Haiduchyk visited the event from the club.

The format was also appreciated by the football players themselves. They say it's nice to see fans not only in the stands but also in such a warm atmosphere. 

"Such events bring fans closer to football players, to the team, so we need to hold more of these," Mykola Haiduchyk.

PUBSTOMP from FC Polissya with the support of GGBET allowed to unite the football and esports communities around common emotions — watching matches and supporting favorite teams. Such events develop fan culture and create a space for communication between football players and fans.

21+

PARTICIPATION IN GAMBLING CAN CAUSE GAMBLING ADDICTION. ADHERE TO THE RULES (PRINCIPLES) OF RESPONSIBLE GAMING. GGBET operates in accordance with licenses dated August 23, 2023, issued in accordance with KRAIL decisions No. 128 and No. 129 dated August 8, 2023.

Lilia Podolyak

