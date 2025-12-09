Hungarian opposition demands Orbán's resignation over abuse scandal at juvenile center

The Hungarian opposition demands the resignation of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and the announcement of early elections after the publication of a video recording showing physical violence in a state-run juvenile detention center in Budapest. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The video, released by an opposition MP on Monday, led to the immediate resignation of the acting director of the center. On Tuesday, police raided the facility. This incident occurred months after the opposition called for a thorough investigation into allegations of sexual abuse by the previous director, who is also suspected of organizing a prostitution ring.

Opposition leader Péter Magyar used the scandal to issue an ultimatum. In a statement posted on his Facebook page, he said: "Viktor Orbán has no choice but to submit his government's resignation." Magyar also said: "I also call on the president to speak out and call parliamentary elections as soon as possible."

This scandal, which again draws attention to the government's actions to protect vulnerable children, threatens to undermine voter support for the ruling Fidesz party ahead of the April parliamentary elections, in which the Hungarian Tisza party is leading in the polls.

