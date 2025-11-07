Trump said he is considering allowing Hungary to buy Russian oil

US President Donald Trump, during a meeting at the White House with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, stated that Washington could make an exception for Budapest regarding sanctions on Russian oil imports. This was reported by UNN.

We are looking at this issue because it is very difficult for him (Orbán – ed.) to get oil and gas from other regions. As you know, they do not have the advantage of access to the sea – Trump told reporters.

The US leader noted that Hungary faces a "serious problem" due to the lack of access to the sea, and added that the issue of alternative energy supplies should be resolved by other European states.

Orbán, who maintains close ties with Moscow despite Russia's war against Ukraine, arrived in Washington to discuss cooperation in energy, trade, and issues related to the war in Ukraine.

During the meeting, Orbán stated that Ukraine could "miraculously" still win the war. To which Trump replied: "That's right."