Trump met Orban at the White House and spoke about a meeting with Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1714 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived at the White House, where he was met by Donald Trump. Trump did not rule out a meeting with Putin in Budapest, despite the previous cancellation of negotiations.

Trump met Orban at the White House and spoke about a meeting with Putin

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán arrived at the White House. As soon as he got out of the car, he was met by US leader Donald Trump, UNN reports with reference to Sky news.

Details

When asked if he would meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, Trump replied: "There's always a chance."

US senators criticize Hungary over Russian oil ahead of Trump-Orban meeting07.11.25, 08:25 • 3324 views

Trump and Putin were scheduled to meet in Hungary after a phone call last month, but the US president canceled the meeting, apparently due to doubts about its ability to make progress on a peace deal for Ukraine.

Trump and Orbán will now head to the Oval Office for talks.

Orban in Washington: an attempt to revive the Trump-Putin summit and discuss sanctions07.11.25, 10:39 • 2884 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Oval Office
White House
Donald Trump
Hungary
Budapest
Ukraine