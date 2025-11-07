Trump met Orban at the White House and spoke about a meeting with Putin

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán arrived at the White House. As soon as he got out of the car, he was met by US leader Donald Trump, UNN reports with reference to Sky news.

Details

When asked if he would meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, Trump replied: "There's always a chance."

Trump and Putin were scheduled to meet in Hungary after a phone call last month, but the US president canceled the meeting, apparently due to doubts about its ability to make progress on a peace deal for Ukraine.

Trump and Orbán will now head to the Oval Office for talks.

