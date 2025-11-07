Orban in Washington: an attempt to revive the Trump-Putin summit and discuss sanctions

During his visit to Washington on Friday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will attempt to propose organizing a summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, which was previously postponed due to disagreements between the parties regarding Russia's military aggression in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian, Portfolio, and Hír24.

Details

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is scheduled to visit the White House on Friday, and among the key issues the far-right politician will focus on are US sanctions on Russian oil and the exemption of Budapest from the impact of these restrictions. Orbán also does not give up hope of bringing Trump back to considering a possible meeting with the Russian president in the Hungarian capital, and according to media reports, Orbán's advisers claim that this "could help end the war between Russia and Ukraine."

Orbán will visit the US together with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Transport János Lázár, political advisor Balázs Orbán, press secretary János Máté, and chief national security advisor Marcell Bíró.

According to insiders, Orbán's priority is to secure a visit from Trump to Hungary. This is important for Orbán before the parliamentary elections in April, as he will face an unprecedented domestic challenge from a new opposition leader.

In turn, Trump's visit is capable, according to advisers and experts, of "strengthening" Orbán's role as a statesman. And accordingly, it will energize his conservative base.

Orbán wants Trump to come to Budapest before the elections. This is the top priority. They will discuss Russian gas, but Orbán is most concerned about the elections themselves. - a source working in the Hungarian state foreign policy department reported.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that a meeting between the US and Russian presidents regarding a peaceful settlement in Ukraine could take place soon if several issues are resolved.

Szijjártó spoke in Minsk in Russian and after meeting with Lavrov stated that the Kremlin is allegedly "ready" for a summit with the United States.