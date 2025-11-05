ukenru
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
November 5, 08:12 AM • 20159 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
November 5, 07:17 AM • 17668 views
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
November 4, 11:11 PM • 34530 views
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
November 4, 06:53 PM • 32437 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
Orban's allies take control of Hungary's most popular publication before elections - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 856 views

The pro-government media group Indamedia acquired Ringier Hungary, along with the tabloid Blikk, sparking outrage among journalists. This event occurred just months before elections where Viktor Orban's party faces serious competition.

Orban's allies take control of Hungary's most popular publication before elections - Media

In Hungary, journalists are outraged that the pro-government media group Indamedia has acquired the portfolio of assets of Ringier Hungary, including the country's most popular tabloid, Blikk. This event occurred a few months before the elections, where Viktor Orbán's party faces serious competition, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

This purchase, which comes as Hungary prepares for crucial elections next year in which Orbán faces an unprecedented challenge from the opposition, is widely seen as another attempt to strengthen the government's influence over the media.

The pro-Orbán media group Indamedia announced on Friday that it had bought the popular tabloid Blikk from Ringier Hungary, whose news website reaches about three million online readers every month.

The tabloid's editor-in-chief, Ivan Zsolt Nagy, who reaches about three million online readers every month, said on Monday that he and another senior manager were leaving by "mutual agreement" with the new owner.

"They were hired seven months ago to reposition Blikk, focusing not on sensations, but on interesting stories and more on the public, covering politics, economics and culture," Nagy wrote on Facebook.

Blikk employees expressed their shock and outrage at this.

"I almost had a heart attack when I heard this announcement. For me, it's morally unacceptable," said one reporter who asked to remain anonymous.

Blikk announced the appointment of a new editor-in-chief, Balázs Kolosvári.

Many journalists who chose to stay say they are in a difficult position, as there are few other publications they could turn to. Over the past 15 years, Orbán has been able to use the extensive pro-government media landscape to improve his image and boost his poll ratings.

While major media transactions typically occurred either after elections or during a quiet political period, the acquisition of Ringier Hungary took place less than six months before the general election in April. Blikk was considered a prime target for Orbán and his party at a time when polls signal that they have a real challenger for the first time in more than a decade.

Addition

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is preparing for an important meeting with Donald Trump in Washington on November 7. The main topic of negotiations is energy, in particular Budapest's dependence on Russian resources and the possibility of expanding cooperation with the United States in the nuclear sphere.

